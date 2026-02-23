Hugh Jackman Looks More Like Wolverine Than Ever Before In New 2026 Photo

A new photo of Hugh Jackman in early 2026 shows him looking more like Wolverine than he ever has before. Jackman's incredible run as James "Logan" Howlett/Wolverine is the stuff of legend, as he has played the iconic Marvel hero for nearly a quarter-century. While his future with the role is still something of a mystery, a new image may hint at a return sooner rather than later.

Wolverine star Hugh Jackman shared a new selfie to his Instagram page with a hairdo that looks identical to the way he styles it for his role as Wolverine. Along with the iconic haircut, he shared the following caption with the image, paying tribute to the biggest movie role of his career:

"When you wake up, look in the mirror, and realize you’ve actually become the character you’ve played for 25 years."

The unique "V" formation seen in his hair is one that fans are familiar with from Wolverine's long run in Marvel Comics. That "V" shape is a staple for the adamantium-filled mutant, and it has been utilized for years both in the comics and in Wolverine's animated portrayal from X-Men: The Animated Series and X-Men '97.

This hairstyle came into play early and often when Hugh Jackman first took on the role of Wolverine in 20th Century Fox's X-Men Saga. First joining the superhero movie world in 2000's X-Men, Jackman's hair flared out into Wolverine's classic "V" shape, as fans saw the wings prominently used in his look for the first of nearly a dozen Marvel appearances.

The flared-out hair was used prominently again across Jackman's run with Marvel, including in 2013's The Wolverine. While the costumes in his solo trilogy were much more muted visually than the original X-Men movies and his later appearance with Marvel Studios.

Once again, the wing-tipped hair made a comeback on Jackman's head when he made his long-awaited Marvel Studios debut, playing Wolverine for a 10th time in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine. Both in his casual clothes and in the classic yellow-and-blue Wolverine costume, Jackman's "V"-shaped hair shines above his full beard.

As of writing, Hugh Jackman does not have any confirmed future appearances in upcoming MCU movies or Disney+ shows. However, many are hopeful to see him play a role in one or both of the next two Avengers movies, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Is Hugh Jackman Prepping for MCU Return in Avengers 5 & 6?

Publicly, Hugh Jackman has said all the right things for Marvel Studios in terms of his place in the next two Avengers movies. The actor has stated on the record that he "can't say much" about his role in the MCU's future plans, keeping his upcoming slate open in terms of where he may show up next for Marvel Studios.

However, given the situation with his current hairdo and the fact that he is keeping in peak physical condition, many are convinced he will show up again over the next couple of years. Additionally, Wasp star Evagelline Lilly's reply on a social media comment hoping for Jackman's return seemed to indicate that Marvel may have plans to bring the 200-year-old mutant back into play.

For now, Doomsday has seven mutant actors from Fox's X-Men Saga and the MCU confirmed for roles — a group that does not include Jackman's Wolverine or Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool.

However, even if Jackman is not in that movie, considering Secret Wars is teased to have the biggest cast of any comic book movie ever, the odds of him showing up there are much higher.