Marvel Ignites New MCU Wolverine Movie Hopes With Official Trademark Filing

Fans are itching for an MCU solo Wolverine movie after a new trademark filing appeared online. Hugh Jackman's clawed mutant has been one of the most popular Marvel characters of the last 25 years. That is why it was such a delight for audiences when he returned to join the Marvel Studios canon as a part of 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine.

Following Deadpool 3, Jackman's future in the franchise has been unclear, but it would seem Marvel Studios has some plans for the character (whether it be played by the classic X-Men actor or not). Rumors that Marvel wants Jackman to continue in the role have been circulating, but no official announcement has been made to date.

Fans seem to think that may be even more the case after a new trademark filing centered on the iconic comic character. A new listing on Justia Trademarks has been spotted featuring the "Wolverine" name. The registered trademark is filed under "motion picture films" and "multimedia entertainment content," among other categories, and features a logo of sorts with "Wolverine" written in a formal, kerned font.

Marvel Studios

This, of course, has sparked mass speculation about a potential Wolverine movie project in the works at Marvel Studios. In replies to various posts surrounding the trademark's appearance, fans have shared their excitement about the listing.

"Wolverine series/project right after Secret Wars hype," one commenter wrote, while another posited, "GOAT getting content soon."

While exciting on its own, there is a chance that this trademark is merely a refiling, which is something trademark owners must do periodically, and not directly connected to any specific project.

Wolverine's next confirmed appearance in a Marvel Studios project is scheduled for next year in X-Men '97 Season 2. As for live-action, there have been whispers that he could pop up in either Avengers: Doomday in 2026 or Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.

Is Marvel Studios Planning a Wolverine Solo Movie?

Marvel Studios

Seeing the new Wolverine trademark pop up online, it was not surprising to see fans grab it and run, pontificating whether it could be attached to a Wolvie-centric solo project in the works at Marvel Studios.

If Marvel were to be planning a Wolverine movie or TV series, it would not come across as too much of a shock. Marvel Studios reportedly wants to keep specifically Hugh Jackman around as the character after bringing him back in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Jackman and his take on the iconic character are finally in the MCU stable, so why not let him play in the interconnected universe before finally letting him tornado claw his way into the sunset?

At present, nothing specifically Wolverine-related (outside of X-Men '97 Season 2) has been announced within the MCU, but there have been signs that the super-powered studio has plans for the character. Recent rumors suggested that Marvel Studios' long-awaited X-Men movie, helmed by Thunderbolts* filmmaker Jake Schreier, will not focus on Wolverine as a character, but rather a duo of other mutant heroes.

This could be so that Marvel Studios could pursue a solo Wolverine movie outside of its new X-Men reboot, letting the longtime Marvel actor get one last ride as the character, before introducing its own MCU version down the line in its Mutant story.

This would, of course, come after the presumed Wolverine cameo that fans have flagged as a possibility to end the franchise's ongoing Multiverse Saga.