Avengers Doomsday Rumor Reveals Marvel Studios’ Trick For Hiding 2 Secret Cameos

Avengers: Doomsday has countless secrets to hide, including secret cameos, and a new report detailed how Marvel Studios is keeping it all under wraps. Even considering everything fans know about Doomsday, numerous secrets remain hidden. Unsurprisingly, Marvel is using every trick in its book to ensure this stays the case, going so far as to hide material during the filming process.

A fan account on X shared an AI-generated image of Hugh Jackman and Tobey Maguire next to each other, insinuating it was from the set of Avengers: Doomsday. Sharing the picture, The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez reconfirmed that the photo was fake but said both actors are in the movie. Reminding fans that "Tobey's suit is mo-cap," he also reported that Marvel is filming both actors separately, which is happening for many of the film's other cast members as well:

"They're in the movie but this picture is fake. Reminder that Tobey’s suit is mo-cap. Also hearing that they filmed separately and a lot of these appearances are being filmed separate."

Maguire was rumored to have been cast in Doomsday in November 2025, courtesy of a post from insider Daniel Richtman. However, he is said to have worn a CGI suit rather than his classic red-and-blue Spidey suit on set, which (if true) is keeping his second appearance in the MCU a secret. While the same does not appear to be the same for Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, he, Maguire, and others are supposedly filming material on their own in front of blue or green screens to keep scene details hidden.

Avengers: Doomsday will be the MCU's fifth Avengers outing and the third film in Marvel Studios' Phase 6 slate. Already featuring 27 confirmed MCU actors and legacy Marvel stars, the film will pit the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and more against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, with the fate of the multiverse at stake. Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters on December 18, 2026.

How Many Secret Cameos Is Marvel Hiding in Avengers: Doomsday?

Even considering how many actors are confirmed for Doomsday, Marvel has not said who will fill out the rest of the movie's expectedly massive cast. Past Avengers movies have all had their share of surprise moments, and multiverse-centric movies after the Infinity Saga have hidden plenty of appearances from fans (see the never-announced inclusions in Deadpool & Wolverine).

Marvel is also no stranger to filming actors on their own for movies of this scale to keep the plot's secrets. Additionally, Spider-Man star Tom Holland has spoken about Marvel hiding the story and script from the MCU's actors, including himself, to prevent leaks from the set.

Nearly a dozen stars already denied being in Doomsday, both from the MCU and legacy Marvel movies. However, considering the scale both this film and Avengers: Secret Wars are teased to deliver, nobody can be definitively counted out from joining the already announced cast.

Reports noted that Marvel plans to deliver the first Doomsday trailer with the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash in December, which may unveil some of the cast who have not yet been confirmed. However, since Doomsday is the biggest Marvel event film of the Multiverse Saga, there could be dozens of characters who will not be revealed until the sequel closes out 2026.