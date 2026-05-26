James Gunn's DC Reboot Unveils First-Ever Major Villain Romance

James Gunn's DC reboot now has its first-ever on-screen romance featuring a titular supervillain. Villains have been a major focus in the new DCU under DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, with three new projects having been released in the Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate. These appearances have also included some romance for these notable antagonists.

DC Studios released the first official trailer for Clayface, which was initially unveiled during Warner Bros. Discovery's panel at CinemaCon 2026. At the 0:45 mark of the trailer, Tom Rhys Harries' Matt Hagen and Naomi Ackie's Dr. Caitlin Bates are seen sitting on a couch together and interlocking their fingers.

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While the details of their relationship are still being kept under wraps, they appear to be the newest couple to get together within the new DC Universe. This shot is Ackie's only appearance in the short trailer, although more details about her character are sure to be revealed leading up to the film's release. Clayface will debut in theaters on October 23.

The Villainous Couples of James Gunn's DCU

Lex Luthor & Eve Teschmacher

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Nicholas Hoult made his DCU debut in 2025's Superman as Lex Luthor, Clark Kent's most iconic antagonist from DC comics. This film also introduced Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Lex's most notable assistant from the comics and often depicted as his on-again/off-again girlfriend.

In this movie, while Eve started off as Lex's loving and doting girlfriend, he became demonstrably evil and aggressive toward her as the story progressed. She then turned more to Skyler Gisondo's Jimmy Olsen, helping Jimmy expose Lex's nefarious deeds, both intentionally and accidentally.

Rick Flag & Ilana Rostovic

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Before making his live-action debut as Rick Flag, Frank Grillo brought the villain into animation in Creature Commandos, leading the titular team into action. The main focus of his team's mission was Pokolistan's Princess Ilana Rostovic, who was later revealed to be the season's main villain.

At the beginning of Creature Commandos, Flag and Rostovic's relationship got hot and heavy quickly, as they were shown sleeping together once and implied to have continued that relationship over multiple episodes. While Rostovic was killed at the end of the series, this marked an interesting point in Rick Flag's journey before working with Lex Luthor in the first Superman movie.

Rick Flag & Sasha Bordeaux

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In July 2025, Grillo made his second live-action DCU appearance in Peacemaker Season 2, with Flag leading ARGUS's efforts to take down Peacemaker. In this series, he also had his first interaction with Sol Rodriguez's Sasha Bordeaux, a high-ranking agent at ARGUS.

While Bordeaux monitors Peacemaker, she and Flag grow closer and more intimate, giving Flag his second major relationship in the DCU in its early stages. However, after Bordeaux starts off as a loyal confidante for Flag, she backs away when she sees his extreme need for revenge after his son's death.

Doctor Phosphorus & Parvin Sartorius

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Along with multiple other animated DC characters, Alan Tudyk returned to the DC Universe to play one of Creature Commandos' main characters, Doctor Phosphorus. In Episode 6, he was revealed to have been married to Parvin Sartorius, who was played by Parisa Fakhri.

Meeting Alex Sartorius in Gotham City, the two had a son together before Alex went after a cure for cancer through nuclear fusion. Getting mixed up with crime lord Rupert Thorne, she pleaded with him not to get involved with him, and Thorne eventually murdered her and their son as retribution for Alex's perceived betrayal.

BONUS: Earth-2 Emilia Harcourt & Peacemaker(s)

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Both seasons of Peacemaker included an intriguing relationship between John Cena's Christopher Smith and Jennifer Holland's Emilia Harcourt. This got even more interesting in Season 2, which took the story to another world called Earth-X and introduced a second version of Holland's character.

While neither character is a true "villain," both relationships grew and evolved in Seasons 1 and 2, with Season 2 showing Peacemaker getting vulnerable with both versions of Emilia before he was banished to the Salvation planet.

BONUS: Eric Frankenstein & The Bride

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While David Harbour's Eric Frankenstein and Indira Varma's The Bride are not technically a couple, The Bride was created to be a mate for Frankenstein when she was brought to life.

After she was created, she fell in love with her creator, Doctor Victor Frankenstein, although Eric did not give up his pursuit of her over the centuries. Eric then killed Frankenstein in a fit of jealous rage after seeing him and the Bride getting intimate, setting them up for a rivalry during the rest of the show.