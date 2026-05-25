The Batman Part 2 First Set Photos Reveal An Exciting Design Change For Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight Movie

Production on The Batman - Part 2 is underway after a long hiatus for Matt Reeves and Co. With cameras rolling in Liverpool, England, all eyes are on Robert Pattinson and his co-stars, with onlookers hoping to catch a glimpse of some of Hollywood's biggest stars. But all the attention the actors are getting means various details on the set are being overlooked, including one that teases a major design change for the franchise.

The first set photos from the highly anticipated sequel feature a Gotham cop car that has seen better days, as well as equipment that helps the fictional world come to life. User EGG BOY on X spotted an ALEXA 265 camera, which isn't all that surprising, given that there are always cameras on movie sets. However, what is worth talking about is the bat logo with a blue background that appears on the device.

2022's The Batman had two primary colors for its marketing campaign: red and black. The latter had to be included because it's the Dark Knight's color of choice. The former, on the other hand, isn't typical for a Batman project. Reeves used it to represent his hero's mindset, as he was all about embracing his anger and calling himself "vengeance."

Heading into Part 2, the Caped Crusader is in a much better place. Helping save the people of Gotham from a flood at the end of his first outing proved that he can instill as much hope as he can fear. With blue being a calming color, its inclusion in the production signifies that Batman will have a more positive outlook on life in his second go-around.

Actions speak much louder than words, though, and there's a chance that Reeves takes things a step further by taking his version of the Caped Crusader where few live-action versions have gone before.

The Batman Part 2's Logo Could Tease The Arrival Of A New Costume

When thinking of Batman costumes, the first thing that comes to mind for most is the gray-and-black look. Batman: The Animated Series utilized that color scheme, as did Zack Snyder's DC Extended Universe. In some iterations, creatives decided to drop the gray and go full black, embracing the character's stealth background.

One costume that has received very little love outside of the comics is the blue-and-gray number. Adam West had some blue in his suit back in the '60s, but the era he operated in didn't take its material very seriously. Ever since comic book projects became mainstream, Batman has ignored blue at every opportunity.

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Well, Part 2 can flip the script by having Batman turn up in a blue-and-gray suit. Maybe Gotham's hero has let the fame go to his head and shows up in public, ready to kiss babies and save cats out of trees. That would certainly tick off someone like Harvey Dent (rumored to be played by Sebastian Stan in the sequel), who has dedicated his life to fighting injustice without a mask.

This is all speculation, of course, but there's something to be said about the doors that a less stoic Batman opens. And who knows? Part 2 could just be a test run for Reeves to see whether he would be willing to let his take on the Dark Knight play in the DCU sandbox with James Gunn's Superman.

Reeves has made it clear in the past that he intends for his universe to remain self-contained. And given the quality of his work, that's clearly not the wrong idea. But there's always room for expansion, and the first tease of it could come via a vibrant new look for the Bat-Verse's most important character.