James Gunn Responds to DCU Superman's Cameo In Euphoria Season 3

James Gunn playfully responded to DC Studios' cameo in Euphoria Season 3, Episode 7. Euphoria is one of HBO Max's most trending shows under the Warner Bros. Discovery umbrella, and Season 3 has been making headlines for its compelling storylines and star-studded cast, led by Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney. As the series shifts to the characters' post-high school adult lives, one of its main characters, Lexi Howard, is working as an assistant in Hollywood, meaning it's only a matter of time before a meta reference to the wider Warner Bros. Discovery ecosystem pops up.

Fans spotted a fun meta cameo referencing DC Studios in Euphoria Season 3, Episode 7. During a scene featuring Sharon Stone's character, Patty Lance (the showrunner of the in-universe soap LA Nights), conversing with a network executive, a distinctive David Corenswet Superman statue is clearly visible in the background, revealing the setting as James Gunn's actual office at DC Studios.

HBO Max

While responding to podcast host Brandon Davis on Threads, Gunn confirmed that it was indeed DC Studios' office that was featured in Euphoria Season 3's recent episode, and it's Peter Safran's as well, noting, "It's technically both of ours. I'm just never there."

Gunn's lighthearted response is fascinating, as it adds more hype to the already-celebrated cameo in the episode.

This subtle Easter egg ties perfectly into Lexi Howard's Hollywood assistant storyline, reinforcing the real-world Hollywood self-awareness that Euphoria loves to play with. It also playfully suggests that the current DCU, along with the likes of James Gunn and Peter Safran, exists within the Euphoria world.

This isn't the first time that Euphoria included a reference to the DC world. Euphoria Season 3, Episode 1 featured a cameo of Eli Roth dressed up in a full Batman mask, while riding Rue's Uber, who talks about LA crime in a gravely voice before joining street performers dressed as Robin and Wonder Woman on a Hollywood boulevard.

Euphoria's Season 3 finale is set to air on HBO Max this Sunday, May 31, at 9 p.m. ET.

Why Euphoria's DC Studios Reference Stands Out (And It's Great Timing)

DC Studios

The timing of DC Studios' cameo in Euphoria Season 3 is actually brilliant, as it coincides with the franchise's ongoing momentum, driven by the success of Superman and the looming arrival of the Milly Alcock-led Supergirl movie in theaters next month.

While it is not a traditional "actor cameo," this product placement is perfect because it highlights the DCU's pop culture influence while also giving a fun, low-key shoutout to the superhero franchise. James Gunn's response also represents authenticity, making the reference feel earned rather than forced product placement.

This cameo is also quite interesting for Lexi Howard's arc in Euphoria Season 3 since it reinforces the idea that Hollywood is smaller and more interconnected than it seems.

Overall, the DC Studios cameo in Euphoria turns a subtle background detail into a buzzworthy event that benefits both properties: Euphoria gets extra pop-culture buzz, while DC gains organic exposure to the show's massive, younger audience.