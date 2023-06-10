Euphoria Season 3: Release, Cast and Everything We Know So Far

Euphoria Season 3 will bring back many of the show’s beloved characters alongside each of their complicated stories.

Euphoria made its debut on HBO on June 16, 2019. The show was then renewed for a second season in July 2019, with its sophomore effort premiering on the network on January 9, 2022.

Euphoria Season 2 ended on a massive cliffhanger, thus building anticipation for its third season.

When Is Euphoria Season 3 Releasing?

HBO

In February 2022, HBO, via Variety, renewed Euphoria for a third season before Season 2's finale aired on the network.

Executive Vice President of HBO Programming Francesca Orsi confirmed the renewal in an official statement:

“Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of ‘Euphoria’ have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart. We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3.“

After the COVID-19 pandemic delayed Season 2's release, HBO has yet to confirm when exactly Season 3 will premiere.

Despite that, Euphoria star Maude Apatow confirmed in an interview with Vogue in February 2023 that filming for Season 3 won't start until the latter half of this year.

Euphoria Season 2 was filmed for seven months, taking place between April and November 2021. The sophomore season then premiered on HBO in January 2022.

Considering that trend, it's possible that filming for Season 3 could have the same timeframe. If production would begin in September (at the earliest), then it could realistically wrap around March 2024.

As a result, Euphoria Season 3 could premiere in late 2024 or early 2025.

Was Euphoria Season 3 Delayed?

HBO

While filming has yet to commence for Euphoria Season 3, a delay might be imminent.

In May 2023, HBO & Max Content Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys sat down with Deadline to discuss the show's highly-anticipated third season.

Bloys revealed that factors like Sam Levinson's commitment to The Idol, Zendaya's busy schedule, and the writers' strike by the Writers Guild of America contribute to the show's delay.

The high-ranking executive said that the show could "ideally" be released in 2025:

“'Euphoria' is one of those that we had begun writing in tandem with post-production on Idol but at this point, we don’t have countless scripts. We can’t start shooting, so the delivery of that show — ideally in 2025 — will be determined on when we can pick back up with Sam, who at this point is all pencils down and just finishing posts on Idol.”

Who's Cast in Euphoria Season 3?

HBO

Euphoria Season 3 is expected to feature a good chunk of the show's mainstays from previous seasons.

Here's every cast member who is set to return in Season 3:

Zendaya - Rue Bennett

Zendaya's Rue is on a path to redemption in Season 3. Given that she broke up with Jules, it's possible that they could reconcile in the new batch of episodes.

Sydney Sweeney - Cassie Howard

Sydney Sweeney's Cassie took a dark turn in Season 2 when she became a more selfish and obsessed person. Season 3 could further explore Cassie's turn to the dark side while also trying to mend her relationship with her sister, Lexi, and her best friend, Maddy.

Hunter Schafer - Jules

It remains to be seen if Hunter Schafer's Jules will look to get together again with Rue after a peaceful yet heartbreaking breakup in Season 2.

Jacob Elordi - Nate Jacobs

Jacob Elordi's Nate managed to send his dad to jail in Season 2's finale and the ramifications of that decision will be felt in the upcoming season. This is on top of his unhealthy relationship with both Maddy and Cassie.

Alexa Demie - Maddy Perez

Alexa Demie's Maddy had a falling out with her best friend, Cassie, in Season 2, and it took a major turn in the finale. Aside from her issue with Cassie, it looks like her ongoing conflict with Nate will be revisited again in Season 3.

Algee Smith - Chris McKay

Algee Smith's Chris McKay had a brief role in Season 2 after being prominently featured as Cassie's boyfriend in Season 1. It's possible that he will return in Season 3 to help Cassie deal with her demons.

Maude Apatow - Lexi Howard

At the end of Season 2, Maude Apatow's Lexi was able to successfully present her play, but the ongoing riff between her and Cassie presented a major setback for the character.

Storm Reid - Gia Bennett

Storm Reid's Gia had a major fight with her sister, Rue, in Season 2, but it was never fully resolved. The sisters' relationship could be tested once again in Season 3.

Nika King - Leslie Bennett

Nika King's Leslie Bennett, the mother of Rue and Gia, is expected to return in Season 3, and she has the huge responsibility of being the mediator between her two daughters.

Austin Abrams - Ethan Daley

It is unknown how Austin Abrams' Ethan Daley will fit in Season 3, especially after Barbie Ferreira announced her departure from the series. Ethan served as Kat's love interest in the first two seasons.

Colman Domingo - Ali Muhammed

Colman Domingo's Ali Muhammed will also make a comeback in Season 3 as Rue's friend from the support group who's recovering from narcotics addiction. After reconciling in Season 2, Ali is poised to have a major role in Rue's redemption arc.

Dominic Fike - Elliot

Dominic Fike's Elliot made an impactful debut in Season 2 as Rue and Jules' new friend and his major role is expected to carry over in Season 3.

Eric Dane - Cal Jacobs

Cal was sent to prison by his own son in Season 2, but Eric Dane already confirmed his return in Season 3 in an interview with Variety in February 2022. It looks like he is poised to seek revenge against his family.

Barbara Ferreira confirmed on Instagram in August 2022, via Variety, that she will not return as Kat in Euphoria Season 3, noting that it is a "very teary-eyed goodbye:"

"After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.”

Javon Walton's Ash Tray will not return as well after dying during the Season 2 finale.

What Will Happen in Euphoria Season 3?

HBO

Euphoria Season 3 is set to tie up loose ends and reunite characters to resolve their conflicts. However, a twist is in order.

In April 2023, Euphoria costume designer Heidi Biven teased that she heard that Season 3 could include a five-year time jump, hinting that the main cast is "not in high school anymore:"

"I’m really excited to read the scripts. There is talk of it being approximately five years in the future, and that they’re not in high school anymore. Dorothy’s not in Kansas anymore. I mean, it might be a total trip. Who can say? But knowing Sam’s brain, it’s gonna be exciting, and he will challenge all of us, because he won't want to repeat himself. It’ll be something new for the audience to discover."

A time jump allows many exciting storytelling opportunities for Euphoria as it heads into a pivotal third season.

If a time jump occurs or not, many story threads from Season 2 are still expected to be explored.

Rue and Jules' reconciliation and possible closure could be pushed to the forefront. However, Elliot's inclusion could present another complication, especially after Jules kissed him in Season 2.

As for Cassie, Sydney Sweeney told Variety in April 2022 that she wants to tackle more of the character's dark side in Season 3:

“There was a bit of Cassie that I got to play with when she started saying that she’s crazier than Maddy in a scene with Nate. And she kind of got a little more evil and dark and serious, and not so frantic. I would love to play with more of that streak within herself,”

After Nate sends his dad to prison in Season 2, Jacob Elordi's Euphoria character could still pursue Maddy or go back to Cassie in Season 3. However, the question remains of whether or not the pair wants him back.

As for Cal's current situation, actor Eric Dane teased in a past interview with Variety that "there's gonna be redemption" for the character after his time in prison:

"There’s gonna be redemption. I mean, that’s the trajectory he’s on. I can’t imagine Cal’s life from solitary confinement. It’s tough to work Cal into the storyline when he’s behind bars."

Lexi's sort of happy ending in Season 2 after her play was successfully staged appears to be the perfect swan song for the character. However, Fez being in prison at the start of Season 3 could force her to reflect on her romantic feelings for the drug user.

The first two seasons of Euphoria are streaming on Max.