Euphoria Season 3 Announces Its 19 Main Cast Members

Euphoria Season 3 is finally happening, and most of its principal cast members are back.

Initially set to get back in front of cameras in early 2023, Euphoria Season 3 was ultimately on ice as a result of the actors' and writers' strikes that dominated Hollywood in 2023.

Then it looked as though a third season might not happen, as the show's biggest cast members only grew in celebrity with each passing month that Season 3 did not happen.

Things, however, changed in early 2025, as it was announced the show was coming back but would be missing a few key cast members when it did.

HBO Confirms Euphoria Season 3 Cast - Actors & Characters

HBO announced the following main cast members for Euphoria Season 3 as part of a recent post on Instagram:

Zendaya - Ruby "Rue" Bennett

Zendaya

Zendaya returns as Euphoria's pseudo-main character, Ruby "Rue" Bennett. Rue is a recovering teenage addict who has shown no intention of giving up her chemical dependency anytime soon. She has been wayward throughout the series, with her only true guiding light being Jules, the 'new girl in town.'

Zendaya is one of the biggest young stars working in Hollywood right now. She has previously appeared in Denis Villeneuve's Dune franchise, the Marvel Studios Spider-Man movies, and Challengers. At the time of writing, she in the middle of filming on Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey (read more about Zedaya's upcoming slate here).

Hunter Schafer - Jules Vaughn

Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer once again plays Jules Vaughn in Euphoria Season 3. Jules was once the new kid in town, but she has since become a core member of the series' group of high schoolers. She and Rue have had their share of ups and downs over the two seasons to this point, with the pair having broken up in Season 2.

Schafer's other work includes appearances in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Cukoo, and the upcoming Blade Runner 2099 series.

Eric Dane - Cal Jacobs

Eric Dane

Eric Dane brings to life Cal Jacobs, the overbearing and (at times) abusive father of Jacob Elordi's Nate Jacobs. Cal is a local real estate agent with a steamy secret that he hopes does not get out.

Dane may be familiar to fans thanks to his work in hits like X-Men: The Last Stand, Grey's Anatomy, and 2010's Burlesque.

Jacob Elordi - Nathaniel "Nate" Jacobs

Jacob Elordi

Nathaniel "Nate" Jacobs (played by Jacob Elordi) is a local high school football star with a wandering eye. Over the series, Nate's anger issues have been a key part of Euphoria's ongoing story as he uses his frustration to mask his personal insecurities.

Elordi burst onto the scene with his breakthrough role as Noah Flynn in The Kissing Booth and has since been seen playing key parts in titles like Priscilla, Oh, Canada, and Saltburn (where his character met a shocking and controversial end).

Sydney Sweeney - Cassandra "Cassie" Howard

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney plays Cassandra "Cassie" Howard, Lexi's older sister and one of the most popular girls in town. Cassie has a reputation in town and is known by many for probably not the best reasons.

Outside of Euphoria, Sweeney is best known for appearing in The Handmaid's Tale, The White Lotus, and Anyone But You.

Alexa Demie - Madeleine "Maddy" Perez

Alexa Demie

Alexa Demie brings to life the most popular girl in town, Madeleine "Maddy" Perez. She is best friends with Syndey Sweeney's Cassie and is the on-again-off-again girlfriend of Jacob Elodri's Nate.

Demie's other work includes Waves, Mid90s, and The Idol.

Maude Apatow - Alexis "Lexi" Howard

Maude Apatow

Maude Apatow's Alexis "Lexi" Howard is the younger sister of Sidney Sweeney's Cassie. Lexi is the polar opposite of her sister, being one of the shier kids at school and trying to find her place in young adulthood.

Apatow is the daughter of director Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann. She has also appeared in This Is 40, Knocked Up, and The Kung of Staten Island.

Martha Kelly - Laurie

Martha Kelly

Martha Kelly plays Laurie, a former high school teacher who now works as a full-time drug dealer, providing illicit substances to those willing to purchase (including

Kelly's most recently appeared in the new Adult Swim series Common Side Effects but has also taken roles in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Marriage Story, and Corporate Animals.

Chloe Cherry - Faye

Chloe Cherry

After debuting in Season 2, Chloe Cherry's Faye will return for Season 3. Faye is another teenage drug addict whom Rue encounters during her interactions with Fezco and Ashtray.

Cherry is a working model and actress known for appearing in the Charli XCX "360" music video, Model Time 8, and Two Neighbors.

Colman Domingo - Ali Muhammad

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo plays Ali Muhammad, a recovering addict who takes Rue under his wing as her sponsor.

Domingo's other work includes last year's Sing Sing, The Madness, and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Rosalía

Rosalía

Music superstar Rosalía joins Euphoria for Season 3, in a yet-to-be-revealed role. The singer called the series her "favorite...over the last few years," sharing her excitement to join the show in the official announcement post revealing her casting.

Rosalía is probably better known for her musical career, being the voice behind hit singles like "Despechá," "New Woman," and "La Noche de Anoche."

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje also joins Season 3 in an undisclosed role, arriving alongside some exciting new actors for the show's third batch of episodes.

Akinnuoye-Agbaje can be heard in the Warhammer 40K Secret Level episode and has appeared in other titles, such as Farming and The Fix.

Toby Wallace

Toby Wallace

Bikeriders star Toby Wallace is another of the new cast members joining Euphoria for Season 3. His role has not been announced, but some have speculated he could play Nate's older brother who has been mentioned several times throughout the series.

Wallace's other work includes Babyteeth, Boys in the Trees, and The Royal Hotel.

Marshawn Lynch

Marshawn Lynch

NFL star Marshawn Lynch has also been cast in Euphoria Season 3, with no role specifics yet disclosed.

Lynch is probably best known for his time playing running back in the NFL, but since retiring in 2019, he has started to build up quite the acting resume. Some of his credits to date include Bottoms and the recently released Love Hurts.

Darrell Britt-Gibson

Darrell Britt-Gibson

Darrell Britt-Gibson joins Season 3 as another new member of the Euphoria cast. His character/role has not yet been made public.

Britt-Gibson may be familiar to fans of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Judas and the Black Messiah, and 20th Century Woman.

Kadeem Hardison

Kadeem Hardison

Kadeem Hardison, who was announced alongside some of the other new cast members, will bring his talents to the new season of the hit HBO drama. Who he is playing has not been announced.

Hardison's other credits include That 90's Show, A Different World, and White Men Can't Jump.

Priscilla Delgado

Priscilla Delgado

Like many of the other new Season 3 cast members, Priscilla Delgado's specific character has not yet been revealed, but fans have gotten a glimpse of her in set photos from new episodes of the series. In those images she is seen arguing with Zendaya's Rue on the side of the word, likely meaning the pair will link up at some point in the new season.

Delgado can also be seen in Julieta, Just Before Christ, and Killer Book Club.

James Landry Hebert

James Landry Hebert

After appearing in hits like Stranger Things and Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, James Landry Hebert will lend his talents to Euphoria for Season 3.

His specific role is still unknown.

Anna van Patten

Anna van Patten

Anna van Patten is yet another Season 3 newcomer, and some are speculating that she could play Nate's wife in the show's reported 'aged-up' storyline.

Van Patten's resume includes credits on FBI: Most Wanted, Master, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone

Oscar-nominee Sharon Stone is one of the biggest new names coming in for Euphoria Season 3. Her role also has not yet been revealed.

Stone has over 150 acting credits to her name including Basic Instinct, Casino, and Silver.