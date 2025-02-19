Euphoria Announces 5 Cast Members NOT Returning For Season 3

Euphoria will not feature some fan-favorite characters when it finally returns for Season 3.

HBO's mature teen drama has made Zendaya a two-time Emmy winner for her role as Rue, a troubled teenager struggling with a drug addiction while attending high school in California.

Along with Zendaya, Euphoria features a strong cast of actors who have all skyrocketed in Hollywood, including Jacob Elordi, Syndey Sweeney, and Hunter Schafer.

These Euphoria Characters Won't Be In Season 3

In an Instagram post, HBO confirmed several returning cast members for Euphoria Season 3 along with a few new characters. However, there were a few names missing from that list, including:

Storm Reid - Gia Bennett

HBO

Rue's younger sister, Gia, was portrayed by Storm Reid in Seasons 1 and 2, but she will not be returning for the third season.

Reid said in an interview with Variety in November last year that she would "not be returning" but that she felt "indebted" to the cast and crew of Euphoria:

"I’m very excited for Season 3. Unfortunately, Gia’s not returning to the third season, but I am so so indebted to the cast and the crew of that show, to HBO. 'Euphoria' is a really special thing and I’m so glad that that’s a part of my legacy and that I was a part of such a cultural phenomenon…I can’t wait to see what Season 3 has in store."

Reid did not provide a reason for why she would not be returning. Since Euphoria Season 2 the actress has been seen in The Last of Us, The Nun 2, and appeared as a guest on Is It Cake? in Season 3.

Barbie Ferreira - Kat Fernandez

HBO

Barbie Ferreira appeared as Kat in Euphoria, whose character went on a journey of body positivity and exploration over her two seasons.

Unfortunately, Ferreira confirmed on her Instagram in 2022 that she would be departing the show. In 2023 she expanded on her reasonings while on the Armchair Expert podcast (via Variety) revealing she "[didn't] think there was a place for Kat to go:"

"I don’t think there was a place for [Kat] to go. I think there were places she could have gone. I just don’t think it would have fit into the show. I don’t know if it was going to do her justice, and I think both parties knew that. I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don’t want to play that, and I think they didn’t want that either."

Austin Abrams - Ethan Daley

HBO

Both Kat and her boyfriend Ethan will not be seen in Euphoria Season 3 as Austin Abrams (last seen in Apple TV+'s Wolfs) was also missing from HBO's confirmed list.

Abrams has not commented on his absence from the series, so it is unclear why he exited or if he has the potential to return at some point. His character was last seen as the lead in Lexi's (Maude Apatow) play and had broken up with Kat by the season's end.

Nika King - Leslie Bennett

HBO

Nika King was widely praised for her role as Leslie Bennett, Rue and Gia's mother, in Euphoria. King's name is another that is absent from the Euphoria Season 3 cast list, but the actress has not commented on why she isn't returning.

With both Gia and Leslie absent from the new season it seems that the rumors of Euphoria jumping ahead in time will be true and potentially the new season might pick up with Rue away from her family.

Algee Smith - Chris McKay

HBO

Algee Smith portrayed the hotshot football player Chris McKay in Euphoria. His main storyline involved his relationship with Cassie (Sweeney) and his struggles with adjusting to college life.

McKay has not been seen in Euphoria since Season 2 Episode 2 so it is not all too surprising to learn that Smith will not be returning for Season 3.

Euphoria Season 3 is currently in production (read more about the new season here).