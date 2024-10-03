At the center of Wolfs' massive twists are George Clooney and Brad Pitt's professional fixers who are hired to cover up a murder.

Apple TV+'s new Jon Watts-directed action movie revolves around the story of the aforementioned fixers who are rivals that are forced to work together as they scramble against time to clean up a mess that is not theirs to begin with.

Wolfs premiered on Apple TV+ on September 27.

Wolfs Film Summary & Twists Explained

Brad Pitt & George Clooney

Wolfs starts with a young man's (Austin Abrams) accidental death inside the hotel room of the Manhattan District Attorney, Margaret (Amy Ryan).

Margaret decides to call a number given to her by a trusted ally dedicated to covering up anything. This leads her to secure the services of a professional fixer (George Clooney) to her hotel room.

Fixer # 1 swiftly arrives at the hotel to finish the job as quickly as possible and the first step is to ask details about the man so that he can help cover Margaret's tracks.

It is revealed that the man is invited by Margaret to her hotel room for a potential one-night stand, but things go sideways after he gets high on drugs and falls through a glass table.

While they are going over the details, another fixer (Brad Pitt) arrives to finish the job as well. The only problem is Margaret did not hire him.

It turns out that the hotel's owner, Pamela Dowd-Henry (voiced by Frances McDormand), hired Fixer # 2 to protect her business' reputation after she witnessed everything via the hidden cameras planted in the room.

Both fixers consider themselves a lone wolf, meaning that they work best alone.

However, Margaret and Pam urge the pair to work together to protect both of their reputations while also blackmailing the fixers since the surveillance footage captured everything, including their arrival.

Fixer # 1 helps Margaret with an alibi and she promptly leaves after a change of clothes.

Wait, Is the Kid Still Alive?

While cleaning up the mess and making sure that the hotel room has no evidence, Fixer # 2 (aka Pam's man) finds the young man's backpack with a stash of drugs inside.

Fixer # 1 (aka Margaret's man) realizes that the drugs are a problem since the owner of the stash could come looking for them. Pam advises them to find the owner of the drugs since she doesn't want the group to be knocking at her hotel and damaging her business.

The two fixers argue over their game plan and their constant bickering cements the idea that they want to outwit each other and find the best possible scenario to get the job done as clean as possible.

The pair transport the kid's body to his car via a luggage cart, but they later realize that the kid is still alive. He just passed out after overdosing on drugs.

Who Is the Owner of the Drugs?

Brad Pitt & George Clooney

After knocking the kid out, they head over to an underground medical specialist named June (Poorna Jagannathan) to piece together the identity of the owner of the drugs.

Margaret's man speculates that the owner could be the Albanian mafia after learning about the story of losing their huge shipment of drugs. However, he initially dismisses his theory.

Before extracting the information, the kid escapes, and the fixers chase him throughout the city, eventually capturing him.

The kid spills crucial information about the drugs, telling the fixers that the drugs are owned by Lagrange, one of the biggest drug runners in the city.

His friend and one of Lagrange's men, Diego, gave him the drugs to deliver to a location that would be sent to his pager.

The problem is the pager is inside a club where a wedding afterparty is happening and one of the guests is a Croatian mobster named Dmitri (Zlatko Buric) who had issues before with the fixers.

The kid goes in to retrieve the pager to know the location and the fixers manage to convince Dmitri that they are not working together, allowing them to leave unharmed.

However, Dmitri's bodyguard notices that their guns are alike, realizing that they are "buddies."

Did the Kid Deliver the Drugs?

The fixers realize that the kid needs to finish the job by letting him deliver the drugs to the assigned location even if it means that the young man could end up dead this time around.

Things go south after the Albanians ambush the drop at Lagrange's warehouse, leading to an all-out gang war where everyone is killed.

The fixers are also in a bind after Dmitri's bodyguards shoot their car. They engage in a shootout, with the pair working together to defeat their enemies.

After the whole fiasco, the kid manages to survive by hiding inside a trunk and they bring him home after deciding not to kill him.

Wolfs Ending Explained: Did the Fixers Die?

Wolfs ends with the two fixers realizing that they have been set up. As they recount the events of the evening, Fixer # 1 asks how the hotel owner, Pam, convinces Fixer # 2 to work with him.

He tells him the same phrase that he told Margaret, "You take a job, you give your word, and that word is the measure of a man."

This revelation made them realize that the "guy" who told Pam and Margaret to contact them is the same person who hired them and this individual wants them gone for some reason.

It appears that their "guy" wants them to take the fall since he knew about the drugs after realizing that the kid can't make the drop because he's dead.

After eating breakfast at a diner, they notice that they are surrounded by armed men who are about to kill them.

Before engaging in another gunfight, the pair agree to tell each other their names if they survive.

The movie ends on an ambiguous note with the pair shooting at their enemies, leaving fans to speculate if they make it out alive.

Thankfully, Apple Original Films’ head of features Matt Dentler revealed in a statement (via Deadline) in August 2024 before its limited theatrical release that a sequel for Wolfs is already in the works:

"Releasing the movie to theaters before making it widely available to Apple TV+ customers brings the best of both worlds to audiences, and we’re excited to see fans embrace the movie as we start working with [director] Jon [Watts] on the sequel."

With a sequel on its way, it's safe to assume that the two fixers survive and live to fight another day. After all, they need to seek revenge against their mysterious employer after setting them up.

Wolfs is now streaming on Apple TV+.