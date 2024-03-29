Netflix's Is It Cake is back for Season 3 with a new cast of bakers ready to fool a panel of celebrity judges with their sugary creations.

This reality cooking show, based on the viral internet meme featuring incredibly ornate cakes that look like everyday objects, sees a group of enterprising cake artists create lifelike confectionary creations to potentially win $50,000.

Season 3 debuted on Netflix on March 29, with all eight episodes ready to be devoured.

Every Main Contestant, Judge, & Host in Is It Cake Season 3

Host

Mikey Day

Instagram: @mikeyfuntime

Host Mikey Day returns for Season 3 after holding the mic for both Seasons 1 and 2.

Despite having no baking experience, Day was fascinated by the viral "Is It Cake?" trend, and knew he had to jump on the TV series when given the offer.

Day is best known for his time on Saturday Night Live, where he is still a cast member after more than 10 seasons. He has also appeared in Home Sweet Home Alone, Brother Nature, and Good Burger 2.

Judges

Jay Pharoah

Instagram: @jaypharoah

Jay Pharoah is a renowned stand-up comic and impressionist who made a name for himself by impersonating the likes of Barack Obama, Gilbert Gottfried, and Kanye West.

Pharoah is a former Saturday Night Live cast member, appearing in six seasons from 2010 to 2015. His other previous credits include Invincible, Ride Along, and White Famous.

Lauren Lapkus

Instagram: @laurenlapkus

Lauren Lapkus is an American actress who fans will recognize from her role as Susan Fischer in Netflix's Orange is the New Black series.

Lapkus can also be seen in HBO's Crashing, The Big Bang Theory, and The Wrong Missy.

London Hughes

Instagram: @thelondonhughes

London Hughes appears in Is It Cake Season 3 as a guest judge. She is a British actress, comedian, and television presenter.

Hughes' previous credits include Fleabag, Sumotherhood, and Damned.

Oscar Nuñez

Instagram: @oscarnunezla

Oscar Nuñez is a familiar face to many thanks to his work as a TV actor and comedian.

Nuñez starred as Oscar Martinez in all nine seasons of the beloved TV sitcom The Office. His other credits include Baywatch, The Proposal, and The Lost City.

Jillian Bell

Instagram: @jillianbell

Jillian Bell is an American actress, writer, and stand-up comedian.

Bell can also be seen in 22 Jump Street, Rough Night, and Office Christmas Party.

Kamie Crawford

Instagram: @kamiecrawford

Kamie Crawford is a TV host, content producer, and former beauty queen. While she no longer competes in the beauty pageant circuit, Crawford won Miss Teen USA 2010.

Crawford hosts MTV's Catfish: The TV Show and Are You the One?.

Dulce Sloan

Instagram: @dulcesloan

Dulce Sloan brings her signature brand of hilarity as a celebrity judge in Is It Cake. Sloan is a well-known stand-up comedian and actress.

Sloan's previous credits include The Daily Show, Chick Fight, and The Great North.

Chris Witaske

Instagram: @witow

Chris Witaske is a TV actor who has appeared in some major streaming hits.

Witaske is best known for playing Chris Czajkowski in Netflix's Love and Peter in FX's The Bear.

Liza Koshy

Instagram: @lizakoshy

Liza Koshy is a YouTube creator with a massive and passionate following. Koshy began her career on the short-form video platform Vine, before transitioning to YouTube to post her comedy content.

Koshy has also appeared in several big-name Hollywood projects with credits in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken, and Players.

Michael Ealy

Instagram: @themichaelealy

Michael Ealy is an actor who has worked in Hollywood for nearly 25 years.

Ealy's filmography includes 2 Fast 2 Furious, Barbershop, and Think Like a Man.

Heather McMahan

Instagram: @heatherkmcmahan

Heather McMahan is a writer, actress, and comedian who is also married to Dumb and Dumber star Jeff Daniels.

McMahan is best known for her work in Love Hard, The Trap, and Zoe Ever After.

Beck Bennett

Instagram: @beckbennett

Beck Bennett is yet another Saturday Night Live alum to join the Netflix series as a guest judge. Bennett is a fan-favorite actor, sketch comedian, and internet creator.

Bennett has also appeared in Dreamworks' Sing, Nimona, and Ducktales.

Sam Morril

Instagram: @sammorril

Sam Morril is an American stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and producer.

Morril's previous TV and film credits include Joker, Inside Amy Schumer, and Billions.

Danielle Pinnock

Instagram: @bodycourage

Daniell Pinnock is an actress, comedian, and writer, currently working as a main cast member on CBS's hit comedy Ghosts.

Pinnock can also be seen in Young Sheldon, Tell It Like a Woman, and This Is Us.

Christina P.

Instagram: @thechristinap

Christina P. (aka Christina Pazsitzky) is a gut-busting stand-up comedian, podcaster, writer, and TV personality.

Pazsitzky's other work includes appearances on The Midnight Gospel, Countdown, and TV: The Movie.

Sherry Cola

Instagram: @shrrycola

Named one of comedy's "fresh faces" to watch by the renowned comedy club the Laugh Factory, Sherry Cola is an actress and comedian making waves in Hollywood.

Cola starred in 2023's Joyride as well as Blue Eye Samurai and The Tiger's Apprentice.

Adam Shapiro

Instagram: @shappyshaps

Adam Shapiro is an American actor and director married to actress Katie Lowes.

Shapiro is best known for his roles in Steve Jobs, Mank, and the Netflix series Never Have I Ever.

Storm Reid

Instagram: @stormreid

Storm Reid is a young actress who is turning heads in Hollywood with her varied performances in big-ticket movies and TV shows.

Reid will be familiar to fans of HBO's The Last of Us, Euphoria, and A Wrinkle in Timer.

Emma Hernan

Instagram: @emmahernan

Emma Hernan is an internet personality, influencer, and reality TV star well-known to Netflix audiences.

Hernan is one of the primary cast members of Netflix's Selling Sunset, where she helps find buyers for some of Los Angeles's most luxurious properties.

Justin Willman

Instagram: @justinwillman

Justin Willman is a magician, comedian, and TV personality who hosts one of Netflix's other cake-based reality series, Cupcake Wars.

Willman's other work includes Magic for Humans and Harley Quinn.

Lana Condor

Instagram: @lanacondor

Lana Condor is a 27-year-old actress and YouTube creator who fans of some of Netflix's biggest names will almost surely know.

Condor is best known for leading the To All the Boys I've Loved Before trilogy on the streamer, and she played Jubilee in Fox's X-Men: Apocalypse.

Taran Killam

Instagram: @tarzannoz

Taran Killam is an actor and comedian who is married to Marvel Studios star Cobie Smulders.

Killam appeared as a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 2010-2016 and has also popped up in Why We're Killing Gunther and 12 Years a Slave.

Ego Nwodim

Instagram: @eggyboom

Ego Nwodim is an actress, comedian, and singer who is currently a member of the Saturday Night Live cast.

Nwodim's other credits include It's a Party, Law & Order: True Crime, and K.C. Undercover.

Chris Kattan

Instagram: @chriskattanofficial

Considered one of the 2000's comedy greats is actor and comedian Chris Kattan.

Kattan appeared as a member of the Saturday Night Live cast from 1996-2003, and will be familiar to fans of A Night at the Roxbury, Undercover Brother, and The Ridiculous 6.

Contestants

Kristen Eagles

Instagram: @thegirlnextdoorbakes

Kristen Eagles arrives in Is It Cake Season 3 as one of the oldest contestants in this round of the competition (42 years old).

Eagles is a cake artist from Woodstock, Ontario, Canada who has previously appeared in Food Network's The Big Bake Season 2.

She owns a caking-making business named Cakes by K where she creates hyper-realistic pop culture-inspired cakes.

Grace Pak

Instagram: @duchessofcameron

Grace Pak is a 36-year-old New York resident, who specializes in high-end luxury cakes.

Pak is an award-winning cake artist, having won accolades for her fine art cakes that mimic textures like porcelain, gold, and glass.

Pak is a St. Regis NY Preferred Vendor and has appeared in other cooking and making competition shows like the Cooking Channel's Stab That Cake and Candy Land on Food Network.

Raina Washington

Instagram: @thesweetstopofrva

Raina Washington is the oldest contestant on this season of Is It Cake, coming into the competition at 43 years old.

The Richmond, Virginia native specializes in sculpted wedding cakes that look like everyday objects like spaghetti dinners, purses, and sneakers.

Washington has also competed on Food Network's Big Time Bake.

Timmy Norman

Instagram: @cakebudsjc

Timmy Norman is a 39-year-old bake shop owner from Johnson City, Tennessee.

Norman owns the popular Cakebuds bakery and ice cream shop in Johnson City and is renowned for his slick cake and cookie-making skills that blend his sense of humor with delectable flavors.

Norman's other TV appearances include Food Network's Big Time Bake, Food Network Challenge, and The Big Bake Champions.

Jujhar Mann

Instagram: @mannandcobakeshop

At only 23 years of age, Jujhar Mann has made a name for himself quite quickly in the baking world.

Heralding from Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, Mann is part owner of the Mann and Co Bake Shop which specializes in custom bespoke cakes, pastries, and dessert bars.

Mann has also shown off his confectionary creativity for TV audiences, appearing on Food Network Canada as a contestant on 2020's Great Chocolate Showdown.

Henderson Gonzalez

Instagram: @masterbakerfl

Henderson Gonzalez is a 34-year-old Orlando, Flordia native, coming into Is It Cake ready to compete.

Gonzalez is an award-winning cake maker, having won the Cake Maker 2023 top prize at the American Cake Awards.

The self-described sugar architect previously appeared in Season 3 of Spring Baking Championship: Easter.

Julie McAllister

Instagram: @juliemcallistercakes

Creating what she calls edible art is cake-maker, Julie McAllister.

The 35-year-old lives in Charleston, South Carolina where she creates ornate hyper-realistic cakes that look like everything from fresh fruit to a vase of flowers.

McAllister previously appeared in Food Network's Holiday Wars.

Caitlin Taylor

Instagram: @thesculptedslice

Caitlin Taylor joins Is It Cake Season 3 looking to add to her sugar-dusted trophy cabinet.

Taylor (30), previously won both Netflix's Sugar Rush Christmas and Discovery+'s Cakealike competition series.

She lives in Bowie, Maryland, and has become well-known for her colorful and creative cake work.

Is It Cake Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.