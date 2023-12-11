The sixth season of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays is streaming now on Netflix, featuring a cast of familiar contestants, judges, and hosts.

Known as The Great British Bake Off: Festive Specials in the United Kingdom, US audiences watching via Netflix won't only find the series labeled with a different name, but also that Season 6 is streaming months behind since it first aired on Christmas Day and New Year's Day across the pond.

In a departure from The Great British Baking Show, this festive special is short but sweet, consisting of only two episodes with two different casts.

The Great British Baking Show Holidays Cast: Hosts & Judges

Here's a breakdown of the culinary contestants competing in Holiday Baking Championship 2023 and Season 6's judges and hosts.

Noel Fielding (Host)

Noel Fielding

Actor, artist, and stand-up comic, Noel Fielding has been co-hosting The Great British Bake Off since Season 8 in 2017 and brings his fun-loving, light-hearted banter to this year's holiday special.

Matt Lucas (Host)

Matt Lucas

Another actor and comedian with a lengthy list of credits, including 2023's Wonka, Matt Lucas began hosting the show in 2020.

While he hosts Season 6's Holidays episodes alongside Noel Fielding, he announced he was leaving the series in December of last year and has since been replaced by Allison Hammond.

Paul Hollywood (Judge)

Paul Hollywood

A celebrity chef/baker, Paul Hollywood has served as one of the show's judges since its 2010 debut on the BBC.

In addition to his expertise, Hollywood is typically known for his blunt but fair candor and his coveted "Hollywood Handshake." However, with this being a holiday special with low stakes, his critiques were few.

Prue Leith (Judge)

Prue Leith

After replacing original judge Mary Berry in 2017, UK culinary legend Prue Leith has been a regular judge on The Great British Baking Show.

In addition to her funky, colorful wardrobe, Leith is also known for her judging tenure on The Great British Menu, her numerous cookbooks, and having run a Michelin-starred restaurant and a pair of cooking schools.

While she still had bits of criticism to offer throughout Season 6 of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, she also offered plenty of praise.

Episode 1 (Christmas) Contestants

Gaby Roslin

Gaby Roslin

Original co-host of The Big Breakfast on the UK's Channel 4, like the rest of the episode's "Channel 4 Legends," Roslin is an amateur baker

But despite her inexperience and professed dislike of sweets, she did extremely well with the pastry-centric Technical Challenge and even paid homage to the show that brought her fame with a breakfast-themed edible wreath.

Sir Tony Robinson

Sir Tony Robinson

In addition to being a multi-decade host of Channel 4's Time Team, Tony Robinson is also an actor, writer, comedian, and activist and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2013.

Tony blew judges Paul and Prue away from his radish-shaped baubles in the Signature Challenge and even scored a "Hollywood Handshake."

Claire Sweeney

Claire Sweeney

The former star of Channel 4's soap, Brookside, and a former contestant on Celebrity Big Brother, the Christmas-loving Claire Sweeney struggled with some aspects of the episode's challenges.

Fortunately, she was able to impress others, particularly during a blind-judged Technical Challenge.

Terry Christian

Terry Christian

The delightfully irreverent Terry Christian is a journalist, author, and broadcaster, as well as a two-time Sony Award winner.

Terry struggled throughout Season 6's Holidays roster of baking challenges but still brought his own distinct flavor when talking with the hosts, judges, and his fellow contestants.

Miquita Oliver

Miquita Oliver

Radio personality and former host of Popworld, Miquita Oliver came into the competition as the daughter of a chef but with little baking experience of her own.

After initially impressing the judges with her willingness to tackle a mirror glaze, she wowed them once more with her edible wreath.

Episode 2 (New Year) Contestants

Lottie Bedlow

Lottie Bedlow

In contrast to Episode 1 of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, Episode 2 of Season 6 welcomed back former competitors, including Lottie Bedlow from Season 11.

Like her previous season, presentation wasn't always Lottie's strong suit. Fortunately, she made up for it with her final dessert which resembled a yule log.

Chigs Parmar

Chigs Parmar

After he took up baking during the pandemic, Parmar's talent outshone his inexperience in Season 12, enabling him to become one of the runners-up.

In his Holidays Season 6 episode, he delivered a strong performance and won high praise for his Indian-inspired entremets.

Antony Amourdoux

Antony Amourdoux

The self-described "Bollywood Baker" first appeared in Season 9 of The Great British Baking Show.

While vegan baked Alaska proved to be an obstacle for Amourdoux, the judges had little to critique about his showstopper dessert.

Manon Lagrève

Manon Lagrève

French baker Manon Lagrève first appeared in Season 9 of The Great British Baking Show; but despite a strong showing, she was unable to make it to the semi-finals.

For the episode's Signature Challenge, Manon succeeded in her attempt to redeem her Season 9 octopus pastry with a winning Wellington. She then continued to showcase her expertise throughout the episode's three challenges.

Both episodes of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays are streaming now on Netflix.