Torching 2024 Netflix Cast: Every Celebrity at the Roast (Photos)

Netflix's comedy special, Torching 2024: A Roast of the Year, includes a stellar lineup of celebrities which includes the likes of Tim Dillon, Hannah Berner, John Stamos, and Sam Morril.

Torching gathers prominent comedians as they bid goodbye to 2024 by throwing shade at the much-talked-about moments of the past year. The event is hosted by Jeff Ross.

The special is directed by Joe DeMaio and it was held in The Bellwether in Los Angeles last December 17.

Torching 2024: A Roast of the Year premiered on Netflix on December 27.

Torching 2024 Cast: Every Celebrity Who Appears

Host:

Jeff Ross

Jeff Ross

Instagram: @therealjeffreyross

Jeff Ross serves as the host/roastmaster of this year's Torching on Netflix.

As roastmaster general, Ross spearheads the night of vicious laughs anchored by no-holds-barred jokes about some of 2024's biggest moments that made headlines.

Ross is no stranger to celebrity roasts since he has become a staple of the art for quite a while now. In fact, he is the host of his celebrity roast show on Comedy Central titled Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle and Historical Roasts on Netflix.

In May 2024, Ross is part of the cast of celebrities who appeared in The Roast of Tom Brady.

Special Guests:

Tim Dillon

Tim Dillon

Instagram: @timjdillon

Tim Dillon shows up in Torching as United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, with him wearing ghoulish makeup to make it seem that he came back from the dead.

For those unaware, Thompson was shot dead in the early morning of December 4 just outside the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel.

His piece revolves around Thompson addressing the public straight from the gates of hell.

Dillon is a stand-up comedian and a podcast host best known for his prominent roles in Joker: Folie a Deux and Thanksgiving. His podcast is titled The Tim Dillon Show.

Hannah Berner

Hannah Berner

Instagram: @hannahberner

Another comedian who appears in Torching is Hannah Berner.

Berner made headlines after Torching premiered due to her insensitive joke about Blake Lively. She poked fun at the actress by saying, "The word 'c--t' was trending this year. I don't think Blake Lively was that bad."

This comes after Lively's legal complaint against It Ends with Us co-star Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment and coordinating an online smear campaign to damage her reputation.

In a now-expired Instagram story, Berner addressed her ill-timed joke about Lively, clarifying that the roast was filmed before news of the complaint surfaced online while also stating her support for the actress:

"My joke in the Netflix roast was filmed before news of the [complaint]. To be 100 percent clear, I support Blake xoxo."

Some of Berner's best work includes a comedy special titled We Ride at Dawn and her podcasts: Berner Phone and Giggly Squad.

John Stamos

John Stamos

Instagram: @johnstamos

John Stamos makes a special appearance in Torching 2024: A Roast of the Year as the band leader.

Stamos is a seasoned actor who recently appeared as part of the cast of Doctor Odyssey Episode 7 on Hulu.

The actor also has credits in Grandfathered, Unprisoned, and Big Shot.

Sam Morril

Sam Morril

Instagram: @sammorril

Sam Morril teams up with Mark Normand to throw shade at some of the biggest moments of the year, such as the arrest of Luigi Mangione and Diddy and Lizzo's sexual harassment issue.

Morril is a New York-based stand-up comedian who previously had stints in Inside Amy Schumer, Midnight with Chris Hardwick, and The Late, Late Show with James Corden.

Mark Normand

Mark Normand

Instagram: @marknormand

Joining fellow comedian Sam Morril on the Torching stage is Mark Normand.

During his time on stage, Normand makes fun of the likes of Bronny James, the Hawk Thua Girl, and the roastmaster general himself, Jeff Ross.

As a stand-up comedian, Normand has performed in many local venues across the United States and internationally. He also appeared in notable talk shows, such as Conan, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Normand previously appeared in Inside Amy Schumer and Horace and Pete.

Ms. Pat

Ms. Pat

Instagram: @comediennemspat

Ms. Pat joins the pool of celebrity roasters in Torching 2024: A Roast of the Year.

Her piece includes her honest thoughts about body positivity and the growing conversation surrounding nepotism.

Ms. Pat is the lead star of her sitcom, The Ms. Pat Show, on BET+. The actress also starred in Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead and Drugstore June.

Adam Ray

Adam Ray

Instagram: @adamraycomedy

Adam Ray appears in 2024's Torching as U.S. President Joe Biden, poking fun at the president with jokes about being forgetful and giving unlimited pardon.

Ray is a stand-up comedian and actor best known for his roles in Amazon Prime Video's Jackpot, 2 Broke Girls, and 9-1-1 Lone Star.

Torching 2024: A Roast of the Year is now streaming on Netflix.