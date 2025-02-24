Yeah Mad has an interesting lineup of comedian hosts who took over the internet with their impressive sketches and downright funny games.

Yeah Mad made headlines in 2023 due to their strong and engaging short-form comedy content, mostly focusing on programs like Dad Jokes, The Roast, Charades, Fact or Fiction, and Reddit Reacts.

As of writing, the Australian comedy channel now has over two million subscribers each on YouTube and TikTok.

Yeah Mad Cast Guide: Every Notable Host & Former Member

Abby Boom

Instagram: @abbyboomofficial

Abby Boom is a former cast member of Yeah Mad who is part of the "OG Crew."

She is a New Zealand-Lebanese content creator who isn't shy to admit that she's obsessed with the TV show Friends. Outside of her time on Yeah Mad, she works as a manager of a pub in Sydney, Australia.

Abby began as an on-screen talent for Yeah Mad in March 2023, leading to a year-long stint with the series that sadly ended in March 2024.

She appeared in over 30 videos of Yeah Mad, with fans praising her for her charismatic and loud personality and hilarious comments.

In April 2024, Abby departed Yeah Mad alongside other "OG" cast members.

While she did not cite the exact reason why she exited, she (via her official statement from Instagram) was proud of the time she spent with Yeah Mad:

"Being a cast member on the channel meant reaching so many people than I could have ever imagined and I will always be so proud of everything we achieved."

Alongside some other former cast members of Yeah Mad, she now spearheads a new channel under the same name "OG Crew" where they create unique and hilarious content.

Akila Amaratunga

Instagram: @akilaisreal

Akila Amaratunga is a stand-up comedian and another former cast member of Yeah Mad who is part of the OG Crew.

Some fans are calling Akila the funniest member of the Yeah Mad crew, mainly due to his snarky comments and viral jokes.

Akila departed Yeah Mad sometime in early 2024 before announcing that he would join Abby and the other original cast members to become part of a new YouTube channel called OG Crew.

Alan Fang

Instagram: @ihatealanfang

As one of the funniest stand-up comedians in Australia, Alan Fang made headlines and drew some laughs during his time on Yeah Mad.

Fellow cast member Andrew Hamilton was the one who invited Alan to the Yeah Mad crew and he ended up becoming part of the core lineup due to his funny yet low-key personality.

Alan appeared in 16 videos of Yeah Mad before departing to join the OG crew.

Andrew Hamilton

Instagram: @andrewhamiltoncomedy

Andrew Hamilton is a stand-up comedian who has a unique backstory that ties to his past from prison. He was convicted of selling drugs in June 2021.

While his time in prison was perhaps the darkest time of his life, Andrew found a way to use that as fuel for himself to start a fresh start once he got out.

As a comedian, he uses his time in prison as content for his material, drawing laughs from his fans and fellow Yeah Mad cast members.

He was nominated for The Best Newcomer Award at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival in 2023.

Speaking with The Sydney Morning Herald in May 2023, Hamilton addressed why he used his time in prison as inspiration for his jokes:

"It has been a quick development, but I guess I had so much I wanted to get out, both from my prison experience but also from my mess of a life in the years prior to that. I felt like I had some real venom and passion in what I wanted to talk about right now."

Andrew has since departed Yeah Mad and is now part of the OG Crew alongside Abby, Akila, Alan, and Sam.

Samantha Walsh

Instagram: @sammywalshhh_

Australian comedian Samantha Walsh appeared in over 26 episodes of Yeah Mad.

Interestingly, fans have been shipping Sam and Akila due to their strong chemistry and hilarious moments in various videos of Yeah Mad and OG Crew.

In April 2024, she announced her departure from Yeah Mad, ending her year-long stint. Sam is now part of the OG Crew with the rest of the former cast members.

Matt Penglase

Instagram: @matty_penglase

Matt Penglase is an original cast member of Yeah Mad who is still present on the channel even after five of the OG crew left in early 2024.

He has appeared in various short-form content, such as Dad Jokes, Reddit Reacts, and The Roasts.

Sath Nadesan

Instagram: @sathh

Sath Nadesan is a comedian based in Sydney who still remains to be one of the full-time cast members of Yeah Mad.

Speaking as a guest in Comedy Land in June 2024, Sath admitted that he is still friends with some of the original cast members, such as Akila.

While he is sad that the other cast members left, Sath's goal now is to engage and create a newfound chemistry with the new cast.

Fans can watch videos of Yeah Mad on their official YouTube channel here.