Kill Tony Netflix Cast: Meet the Hosts & Comedians (Pictures)

Kill Tony: Kill or Be Killed is Netflix's newest comedy special, which debuted on the streamer on April 7, taking a unique twist on host Tony Hinchcliffe's Kill Tony podcast.

Hosted at the Comedy Mothership in Austin, Texas, this special is the latest episode of Hinchcliffe's podcast, complete with a live audience and a release on Netflix rather than YouTube. While this comes with plenty of controversy, it stars Hinchcliffe alongside a hoard of comedians diving into popular current events.

Every Star & Comedian in Netflix's Kill Tony: Kill or Be Killed

Tony Hinchcliffe

Leading the way in Kill Tony is the longtime host of the Kill Tony podcast, Tony Hinchcliffe. He has hosted the podcast since 2013 and also has a long history of writing many of Comedy Central's roast episodes (he also appeared on stage as a roaster for The Roast of Tom Brady).

Hinchcliffe has come under fire in recent years for multiple controversies, including irritating his fans with this particular episode of his podcast. The complaints came when he made this new episode a Netflix exclusive rather than having it release on YouTube with the rest of his past episodes.

The longtime comedian also came under fire in the political world for insensitive and racist comments he made at a rally for United States President Donald Trump in October.

Brian Redban

Brian Reichle (better known as Brian Redban) is Hinchcliffe's co-producer and co-host on the Kill Tony podcast. He is known for his expertise with the soundboard on the show, often using comedic and timely sound effects to help bolster his and Hinchcliffe's commentary.

Redban was also the original producer and co-host of The Joe Rogan Experience, and he helped found multiple other successful podcasts, including the Deathsquad podcast network.

Joe Rogan

While ranking as one of the most-listened-to podcasters and personalities in the world, Joe Rogan is also the owner of the Comedy Mothership club, which hosted the Kill Tony: Kill or Be Killed special.

Rogan previously worked as a UFC color commentator, and these days, he hosts The Joe Rogan Experience (currently third on Spotify's list ranking podcasts listening numbers). His appearance on this special has also sparked controversy, with many complaining about his sometimes off-color brand of humor.

Tom Segura

Tom Segura has worked in comedy and podcasting for most of the last quarter-century and is a regular guest on The Joe Rogan Experience. He is also the star of five Netflix comedy specials, the most recent one being 2023's Sledgehammer.

Shane Gillis - Donald Trump

Comedian Shane Gillis took a unique approach to his appearance on Kill Tony: Kill or Be Killed, acting out the entire special while impersonating President Donald Trump. This came complete with a red tie, American flag pin, and wig emulating the President's blonde hair.

Gillis did his best in this show to fill any long pauses that came up in dialogue, some of which slowed the show down as behind-the-scenes issues and technical difficulties arose. Using some colorful language, he also slammed Netflix multiple times in his routine.

Gillis also stars in the hit Netflix series Tires, which will return for Season 2 sometime in 2025.

Adam Ray - Joe Biden / Dr. Phil

Adam Ray, a veteran comedian and impressionist, returned to Kill Tony to appear in the show's Netflix special after becoming a regular guest on the podcast.

Ray brought some of his most popular impressions out for this special, including Dr. Phil McGraw and former United States President Joe Biden. He read many of his jokes off of crumpled pieces of paper, but he was showered with applause from the crowd as he took comedic shots at some of the regular guests.

Kyle Dunnigan - RFK Jr. / Elon Musk Actor

Kyle Dunnigan, who has experience in Hollywood as a director, writer, actor, and comedian, made a name for himself in Kill Tony: Kill or Be Killed.

Dunnigan embraced a couple of different huge personalities during his time on stage. This included a set as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. along with another round of comedy as presidential Senior Advisor and former Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

He is best known for being a writer on Inside Amy Schumer and the actor behind Craig on Reno 911!.

Ari Matti

Ari Matti is a veteran stand-up comedian who is a regular guest on the Kill Tony podcast, continuing that trend on Hinchcliffe's Netflix special.

Matti got plenty of laughs from the audience with his routine, which included joking about a date at an expensive restaurant while also touching on the war in Ukraine.

Kai Wynn

Kai Wynn became the first comedian selected in Tony Hinchcliffe's bucket challenge, in which he pulls a name out of a bucket and gives the person 60 seconds of time for a comedy skit.

Wynn joked about his Jewish/Vietnamese heritage while also using the noise from a trailer park to get a few chuckles from the audience.

Pat O'Neill

Pat O'Neill was the second name pulled from Hinchcliffe's bucket of names for a comedy routine.

Some of O'Neill's subject material includes trans women, an overweight girlfriend, and even overweight men who have not won hot-dog-eating contests for years.

Matty Stu

Matty Stu took his shot at the Kill Tony minute of comedy as part of this Netflix special.

Stu also took the route of using gender identity for comedy, using a joke about having a non-binary sibling before taking a shot at his father for saying he had early-onset dementia in the set.

Casey Rocket

Casey Rocket joined the long list of new comedians who got the spotlight under Tony Hinchcliffe's watch in this comedy special.

Joking about Xanax and the Grinch in his minute of time on stage, Rocket noted looking forward to the "cat days of fall" when he walks on counters and knocks down picture frames.

Kam Patterson

Regular listener Kam Patterson took his moment to shine with a minute of comedy on Kill Tony.

Patterson's comedy set revolved around a story about him almost having sex for the first time at 12 year old, when his father drove him to a girl's house and tried to give him "the talk."

Jeff Ross

Included in the celebrity cast of the Kill Tony Netflix special was longtime roast veteran Jeff Ross.

Known as the Roast Master General, Ross has participated in 16 Comedy Central roast specials. There, he has hurled jokes and insults at celebrities like Alec Baldwin, Justin Bieber, Larry the Cable Guy, and Rob Lowe.

Ross had more than his fair share of insults and jokes to throw at Hinchcliffe while also roasting the entire Kill Tony crew following a round of humor from amateur comics. He also recently served as the host for Netflix's Torching 2024: A Roast of the Year.

Francis Foster

Francis Foster restarted the amateur train after a quick professional break from Jeff Ross.

The British comedian took aim at himself for being a "diversity act" before comparing the physical exertion needed to stab someone and shoot someone.

Brian Lirot

Brian Lirot was the next comedian to get his minute of spotlight for Tony Hinchcliffe and his panel of judges.

Lirot joked about having a girlfriend in the LGBTQIA community who used she/they pronouns, asking the audience if he was then gay for sleeping with her.

Sebastian "Seabass" Fowler

Coming onto the stage with a head full of flowing long hair and a set full of jokes was Sebastian "Seabass" Fowler.

As part of Fowler's set, he poked fun at being a weed smoker, which he got from his dad. He then proceeded to joke about his dad being dead, saying he gave up smoking before also giving up breathing.

Serena Thiel

Serena Thiel made an impression on the Kill Tony crowd as one of the better amateur comedians who got their chance to shine.

Joking about her boyfriend finding a dead body instead of getting dog food, she earned herself a spot in the lineup for Hinchcliffe's upcoming August show in New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Martin Phillips

Martin Phillips is a recurring comedian on Kill Tony who came back for the Netflix special with some new material.

Known for his dark humor, he asked the crowd if anybody had been crucified before talking about how people like Jesus make it their entire personality.

William Montgomery

Another Kill Tony regular named William Montgomery was one of the final amateurs to perform a comedy set in the Netflix special.

Some of the jokes in his set included ways to avoid going to the dentist and the optometrist along with referencing former basketball player Len Bias' death due to a cocaine overdose.

Ron White

Adding his own professional touch to the Kill Tony comedy special was comedy veteran Ron White.

He started his routine by mentioning his 70-year-old girlfriend dumping him before mentioning living with a gay interior designer in the suburbs.

Joe Rogan also gave White credit for being the big reasons why he bought the club where the special took place.

Heath Cordes - Elon Musk's son

Heath Cordes is another regular guest of Tony Hinchcliffe's on the Kill Tony podcast.

This time around, he took on a unique persona as he portrayed Elon Musk's son for laughs.

