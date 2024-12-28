Tires Season 2: First Trailer Confirms Netflix Release Window

Tires Season 2 is approaching its debut after a new trailer confirmed its expected release window on Netflix.

Behind a star-studded cast of comedians and actors in Season 1, Tires became the latest in a long line of workplace comedies akin to The Office or Parks & Recreation. The series highlights a struggling auto-repair chain as its owner tries revitalizing the business, all while enduring constant harassment and undermining.

Created by Shane Gillis, who also stars in the show, Tires first debuted on Netflix on May 24 with a six-episode first season.

First Trailer for Tires Season 2 Locks in Release Window

Netflix released the first trailer for its original series, Tires, which is set to return for Season 2.

The trailer features the core cast of Tires' first season chatting with former NFL defensive end J.J. Watt, who is lined up to do a commercial for the Valley Forge Automotive Center in the ad.

Additionally, the ad closed with a placard that read, "Coming in 2025," teasing Season 2's release window.

When will Tires Season 2 be Released on Netflix?

Even with this news, the 2025 release window for Tires Season 2 is a massive period, giving fans 12 months in which the show could be released.

However, considering the series was renewed for a second season less than a week before Season 1 premiered (per Variety), Season 2 may not be as far as many expect.

Assuming the series went into production shortly after that announcement, fans might be able to expect Season 2 to arrive sometime similar to when Season 1 did, culminating in a May 2025 release. However, looking at it more broadly, a Spring or Summer 2025 timeframe would make sense.

Season 2 is also confirmed to bring in new cast members (per Variety), including Spider-Man: No Way Home's Thomas Haden Church.

Tires Season 1 is streaming on Netflix. The series will return for Season 2 sometime in 2025. Read more about how the cast of Tires expanded during its Season 1 run.