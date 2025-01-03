Here's When Alice In Borderland Season 3's Release Is Now Expected

Alice In Borderland, one of Netflix's biggest Japanese-language series, is expected to return for Season 3 in the not-too-distant future.

Hype for Alice In Borderland Season 3 built up consistently through 2024 as the fandom anxiously awaits news on a potential release date for new episodes.

The series highlights a young man and his friends trapped in a parallel universe, in which they have to compete in a deadly set of games in order to survive. However, as exciting as Alice In Borderland has been, only 16 episodes have been released in its two seasons over the last four years.

Netflix

Netflix officially renewed Alice In Borderland for Season 3 in September 2023, which was also when filming for the new season began.

This came shortly after fans found evidence of the show being renewed thanks to posters in Tokyo, Japan that sneakily teased the show's third season being greenlit.

According to Hypebeast, Alice In Borderland was the most-watched title on Netflix in Japan when Season 2 debuted in 2022.

Season 3 was initially noted to have a filming schedule that ran from September 2023 until February 2024. However, while shooting started on time, production was reportedly still taking place as of May 2024 (via Reddit).

When Will Alice In Borderland Season 3 Release?

In November 2024, Season 3 of Alice In Borderland was officially confirmed for a 2025 release (per What's On Netflix). However, there has been no indication of when exactly the series will return to Netflix this year.

Fans may be able to predict around when the series may see the light of day, by looking at the production pipeline of past seasons and using that as a potential precedent-setter going forward.

Season 2 wrapped filming in March 2022 before arriving on Netflix on December 22, 2022, about nine months later. If Season 3 production finished sometime in late 2024, assuming it was not announced publicly, there is a chance it could arrive on Netflix in mid-2025.

However, production could be ongoing and might not wrap until a few months from now. Should that be the case, Season 3 could follow a similar schedule as fans saw for Season 2, meaning it would not debut on Netflix until the tail end of 2025.

Also of note is that Season 1 debuted in December 2020, marking two straight December premiere dates. If that trend were to continue, viewers should expect Season 3 to do the same thing with new episodes coming to Netflix in December 2025.

The first two seasons of Alice In Borderland are now streaming on Netflix.