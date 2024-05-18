Alice In Borderland Season 3 Release, Cast & Everything We Know

Alice in Borderland Season 3 is set to tell a unique story now that most of the manga was covered by the first two seasons.

Based on the manga by Haro Aso, the Japanese thriller from Netflix chronicles the story of teenagers trapped in an abandoned version of Tokyo where they had to play dangerous games to survive.

Alice in Borderland Seasons 1 and 2 were released on Netflix on December 10, 2020 and December 22, 2022.

Alice in Borderland Season 3 Release: When Will It Release?

In September 2023, Netflix announced that Alice in the Borderland was renewed for Season 3.

The announcement came with a video featuring a Joker card, a reference to the final moments of the Season 2 finale.

Before the Season 3 announcement, there was already evidence on social media that the Japanese series was renewed. A poster was spotted in Shibuya Station in Tokyo, Japan featuring the Netflix logo alongside playing cards teasing more was on the way:

A fan on X (formerly Twitter) managed to decode the cards, noting that it spells out as "ALICE THREE" which meant then that Season 3 was confirmed.

Alice in Borderland, which was Netflix Japan's most-watched title (via Hypebeast), has no release date yet.

A week before the ad was shown in September 2023, Robot Communications, the show's production company, posted a casting call for extras for Alice in Borderland Season 3.

An update to the listing revealed that the planned production timeline for Season 3 would be from late September 2023 to February 2024.

More evidence showed that filming happened during that timeframe as Tao Tsuchiya (who plays Ryōhei Arisu) in the series posted an image on her Instagram (@taotsuchiya_official) from the set of Season 3, celebrating her birthday last February 3, 2024.

Alice in Borderland producer Akira Morii also posted several on-set images from Season 3 on his Instagram (@moriakira) that confirmed that production happened.

Season 2 finished production in March 2022 then it was released on December 22, 2022.

Assuming that the new season wrapped filming in February 2024, it's possible that Alice in Borderland Season 3 could premiere around November 2024 or it could follow a similar December timeframe as its predecessor.

Who Will Return in Alice in Borderland Season 3?

Alice in Borderland Season 3 is expected to bring back the majority of its cast, starting with Kento Yamazaki as Yuzuhua Usagi and Tao Tsuchiya as Ryōhei Arisu.

Other characters who are poised to make a comeback are the likes of Aya Asahina's Kuina, Ayaka Miyoshi's Ann, and Riisa Naka's Mira Kano.

In an interview with Nextshark in December 2022, Riisa Naka expressed her hopes for her character (Mira Kano) in Season 3:

"If there were to be a season three, I wonder what would happen with the whole team that fought together so far. You saw the ghost of Hatter introduced in the show so many times, so I have this feeling that he might come back again. So for Mira, you might also think that she could return."

After a chaotic Season 2 finale, here's a full list of actors who are expected to return in Season 3:

Kento Yamazaki - Yuzuha Usagi

Tao Tsuchiya - Ryōhei Arisu

Aya Asahina - Kuina

Nijirō Murakam - Chishiya

Ayaka Miyoshi - Ann

Dori Sakurada - Niragi

Shô Aoyagi - Aguni

Yuri Tsunematsu - Heiya

Riisa Naka - Mira Kano

What Is the Story of Alice in Borderland Season 3?

Given that the first two seasons already adapted most of, if not, the entire manga, anything is possible in Alice in Borderland Season 3.

At the end of Season 2, Arisu managed to put an end to the games, giving the remaining players a chance to return to the real world.

The happy ending was cut short when a Joker card was spotted in the hospital gardens.

In Alice in Borderland lore, the Joker represents the Ferryman, the one responsible for taking the group back to the real world.

Some have theorized that the Joker card in Season 2's final moments could mean that the gamers are not yet over and escaping to the real world is a mere illusion.

On the flip, other fans have speculated that Season 3 could adapt the Alice in Borderland Retry manga, with the story taking place a few years after the original story and a good chunk in the real world.

The first two seasons of Alice in Borderland are streaming on Netflix.

