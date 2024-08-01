Alice In Borderland Season 3 Release Hype Reaches New Heights Following Netflix's Cryptic X Post

Netflix's live-action adaptation of the Alice In Borderland manga series is getting ready to release Season 3, and a new update has fans excited.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Alice In Borderland was renewed for Season 3 in September 2023 after the last season debuted in December 2022.

Netflix Teases Alice In Borderland Season 3 with New Post

An official post on X (formerly Twitter) from Netflix Brasil teased the return of its popular manga adaptation with a cryptic post, saying, "Alice In Borderland 3," alongside a picture of its listing on the streamer.

In response to the post (translated from Portuguese), @itsyamaken called for Netflix to announce the release date for Alice In Borderland Season 3:

"DISCLOSE AIB'S DATE FOR THE LOVE OF ALL THAT IS MOST SACRED I'm passing away without news."

Netflix responded with a cryptic post captioned "my honest reaction" as the streamer continued to hold off sharing a release date.

The cryptic post stirred up hype from Alice In Borderland fans as they await more news on Season 3. Users such as @strongerjiara questioned, "Where is the date for Alice In Borderland?"

On a similar note, @CineCriticBR begged Netflix to "disclose the dates" for the Season 3 release ahead of an official announcement.

@raf4p_ celebrated their apparent favorite character Chishiya with an edit captioned, "Arisuuu make room for my real protagonist to return."

When Will Alice In Borderland Season 3 Release?

Producer Akira Morii took to X in May 2024, confirming that, "In fact, filming hasn't wrapped up yet."

For comparison, Alice In Borderland Season 2 wrapped filming in March 2022 (via Screen Rant) before coming to Netflix in December.

Assuming the team will require a similar nine-month window between wrapping production and premiering on Netflix, Season 3 is unlikely to arrive in 2024.

For now, there has yet to be a confirmation on production wrapping, but if it were to wrap up in the coming months, Season 3 could still premiere in early 2025.

But as the previous two seasons of Alice In Borderland debuted bi-annually in December, perhaps it could still come to Netflix at the same time this year.

Alice in Borderland is streaming now on Netflix.