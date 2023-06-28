Alice in Borderland Season 3: News, Cast, & Everything We Know

Alice in Borderland is set to return for a much-anticipated third season on Netflix.

The Japanese thriller is based on the manga by Haro Aso, and it revolves around characters trapped in an abandoned version of Tokyo who are forced to compete in dangerous games.

Alice in Borderland Season 1 premiered on Netflix on December 10, 2020. After a strong debut season, Netflix decided to renew the series two weeks after its premiere. Season 2 was then released on December 22, 2022.

Alice in Borderland Season 3 Release: Will It Ever Come Out?

Netflix

Alice in Borderland has yet to be renewed by Netflix for Season 3.

It's possible that the streaming service is still waiting for what's next for the series, especially after Season 2 has already completed the story of the original Alice in Borderland manga.

If Netflix does renew the series for a third season, an expansion of Arisu and Usagi's story could be pushed to the forefront, giving the writers free rein of what's to come.

Moreover, as per Hypebeast, Alice in Borderland is Netflix's most-watched Japanese series of all time. Considering that impressive achievement, it's likely that a Season 3 could be in the cards.

Alice in Borderland Season 3's Potential Cast: Who Would Return?

Netflix

Alice in Borderland Season 3, if renewed, could bring back the majority of its cast.

After a chaotic Season 2 finale and surprising comebacks, here's a full list of actors who are expected to return in Season 3:

Kento Yamazaki as Yuzuha Usagi

Tao Tsuchiya as Ryōhei Arisu

Aya Asahina as Kuina

Nijirō Murakam as Chishiya

Ayaka Miyoshi as Ann

Dori Sakurada as Niragi

Shô Aoyagi as Aguni

Yuri Tsunematsu as Heiya

Riisa Naka as Mira Kano

What Could Happen in Alice in Borderland Season 3?

Netflix

Given that the first two seasons already adapted the entire manga, anything is possible in Alice in Borderland Season 3.

In the Season 2 finale, Arisu successfully brought an end to the games, allowing the other players to return to the real world. However, not everything is as it seems due to the emergence of a Joker card in the hospital gardens.

In the manga, the Joker represents the Ferryman, the entity responsible for taking the group back to the real world.

The Joker card tease at the end could hint that the games are far from over and everything is just an illusion to keep the players from escaping.

In fact, Riisa Naka, who plays Mira Kano, told Nextshark in December 2022 about her hopes for Season 3, teasing that the "ghost of Hatter" could return:

"If there were to be a Season 3, I wonder what would happen with the whole team that fought together so far. You saw the ghost of Hatter introduced in the show so many times, so I have this feeling that he might come back again. So for Mira, you might also think that she could return."

Season 3 could try to adapt the Alice in Borderland Retry manga, with the story taking place a few years after the original story.

The first two seasons of Alice in Borderland are streaming on Netflix.