The celebrities were out in Los Angeles for The Roast of Tom Brady, streamed live on Netflix and now available to watch anytime.

The Roast of Tom Brady is a grand slam live show for Netflix, featuring an assortment of ex-NFL stars and current Hollywood celebs all laughing at the expense of NFL legend Tom Brady.

Considering its three-hour length (without commercials), there seemed to be endless appearances from notable guests ready to tell Brady what they really thought of him.

Every Celebrity to Roast Tom Brady

Here's the full look at all of the celebrities who participated in The Roast of Tom Brady, including details about their individual connections to the retired quarterback.

Kevin Hart

Actor Kevin Hart did an immaculate job hosting The Roast of Tom Brady on Netflix. Continuing an ongoing work relationship with the streamer, Hart recently starred in Netflix's heist comedy Lift earlier in 2024.

Set to start in the upcoming Borderlands movie, Hart took plenty of shots at Brady throughout the night while also getting roasted by several other celebrities.

Jeff Ross

Stand-up comedian Jeff Ross was one of the first guests to take aim at Brady during the live Netflix Special.

This led to one of the most confrontational moments after Ross made a massage joke about New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. This resulted in Brady standing up and telling him, "Don't say that s--- again."

Drew Bledsoe

Kudos to Drew Bledsoe for showing up to The Roast of Tom Brady, as he was immediately at the losing end of the show's opening but later was able to bounce back.

Bledsoe famously lost the starting quarterback job to Brady back in 2001 after suffering a serious injury in Week 2. Despite signing a 10-year, $103 million contract leading into the season, the Patriots stuck with Brady when Bledsoe recovered before defeating the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI.

Bledsoe was then traded to the Buffalo Bills the following season and later ended his career with the Dallas Cowboys in 2006. The former QB's biggest roast was directed toward former coach Bill Belichick, making fun of his inability to be hired for the 2024 season:

"At least when I got fired somebody else wanted me."

Nikki Glaser

Many agree online that Nikki Glaser won The Roast of Tom Brady, even though it technically wasn't a competition.

The stand-up comedian and actress took one of the best personal shots towards Brady, making fun of the fact that he now has eight rings following his divorce to model Gisele Bündchen and the fact that she's now dating her jiu-jitsu coach Joaquim Valente:

"Tom Brady. Five-time Super Bowl MVP, most career wins, most career touchdowns. You have seven rings — well, eight, now that Gisele gave hers back. The only thing dumber than saying yes to this roast was when you said, 'Hey babe, you should try jiu-jitsu.'’"

Boom. Roasted.

Randy Moss

Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Randy Moss played with Tom Brady from 2007-2010, setting various records and losing a shocking game to Eli Manning and the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII after going undefeated the rest of the season.

Compared to Brady's seven championship rings, Moss has zero, leading him to make a joke about Brady's cheating scandals like 2015's Deflategate:

"Why the f--- didn’t we cheat when I was there?"

Kim Kardashian

One of the biggest celebrities in America, Kim Kardashian, was met with a barrage of boos when she took the stage during The Roast of Tom Brady.

Unfortunately, the most memorable moment during the evening related to Kim K. was at her own expense as Brady roasted how she must be "terrified" because "her kids are at home" with Kanye West:

"I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight. Not because of this, but because her kids are at home with their dad." - Tom Brady

Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer

In one of the only tandem moments of the Netflix comedy special, comedians Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer took the stage.

The two didn't hold back on Brady, comparing him to Adolf Hitler during their moment with microphones:

"The only difference between Tom Brady and Hitler is that Hitler stuck with his wife until the end."

Sam Jay

Sam Jay, a comedian and former writer for Saturday Night Live, made her presence felt during The Roast of Tom Brady. In 2020, Sam Jay had a Netflix comedy special titled 3 in the Morning.

Her funniest roast of the night was directed towards Drew Bledsoe, comparing his Super Bowl ring to a sex toy in saying, "just because you put it on doesn’t mean it’s real."

Will Ferrell / Ron Burgandy

That's right, Will Ferrell came out on stage for The Roast of Tom Brady in full character as Ron Burgandy.

The character made fun of Brady for being over the hill, with the "best years" behind him, and always being "remembered as Eli Manning’s b---h:"

"Your best years are behind you, Tom. The Super Bowls, Gisele, your movie career, it’s all done, it’s all gone. But you won’t be forgotten, you’ll always be remembered as Eli Manning’s b---h. Don’t let that get you down, Tom."

Bill Belichick

One of the biggest names at The Roast of Tom Brady was Bill Belichick, who coached the retired QB for 20 years and won six Super Bowls with him.

The most accomplished NFL coach in history took a few jabs at his former player, one that hilariously made fun of Brady's close relationship with trainer Alex Guerrero:

"People have said it — Tom and I butted heads a lot. And in a way that was true. But it was hard to butt heads with Tom — because he was so far up Alex Guerrero’s ass."

Julian Edelman

Known as one of the New England Patriots' most beloved players during the 2010s, former wide receiver Julian Edelman didn't hold back during The Roast of Tom Brady.

The Super Bowl champ piled on another joke about Brady and Guerrero, calling the trainer the guy who "turned Tom into a complete weirdo:"

"Alex Guerrero is the snake oil salesman that turned Tom into a complete weirdo."

Dana White

UFC chief Dana White delivered scathing remarks directed at Netflix during The Roast of Tom Brady. White, one of the prominent figures present in the audience, seized the opportunity to tease Brady affectionately.

However, he seemed visibly irked by the limited time of just "60 seconds" allotted to him to leave his impression, cracking a bold and somewhat controversial joke related to his name not being "trans enough:"

"Let me get into this real quick. It p---es me off. I flew all the way out here and you guys give me 60 seconds? My name is Dana. Is that not trans enough for you liberal f---s?"

Tony Hinchcliffe

One of the most vulgar and pushing-the-line roasts of the evening came from comedian Tony Hinchcliffe.

His first stand-up special, One Shot, debuted on Netflix in 2016, earning its title from being filmed in a single continuous take without any edits

At The Roast of Tom Brady, the 39-year-old took shots at Brady, Sam Jay, Bert Kreischer, and Rob Gronkowski with an array of controversial jokes.

Rob Gronkowski

One of the best tight ends to ever play in the NFL, Rob Gronkowski was the butt of many jokes before he took center stage Sunday night.

However, his most memorable on-stage moment was probably when he 'Gronk-Spiked' a class shot glass, luckily not leading to any known shattered-glass-related injuries.

Andrew Shulz

Another stand-up comedian Andrew Shulz also made an appearance at The Roast of Tom Brady. In 2020 he had a Netflix special titled Schulz Saves America.

Having hopped on stage later in the evening, Shulz made a Kennedy family political joke related to the roasts of Brady so far:

"This stage has seen more trauma than a Kennedy on the campaign trail."

Robert Kraft

The long-time owner of the New England Patriots, Robert Kraft was in attendance to roast the quarterback who altered the destiny of his football team.

In a way, he actually roasted former Pats QB Jimmy Garroloppo with one of his best lines. Brady is currently attepting to buy part ownership of the Las Vegas Raiders, and Kraft was quick to poke fun at this idea:

"Tom, good luck buying the Raiders. They did your favorite thing for you already — they got rid of Jimmy Garoppolo."

Ben Affleck

Award-winning actor and diehard Patriots fan Ben Affleck was one of the last guests to appear on stage.

His roast was poorly received by many viewers, coming off as a disgruntled Boston sports fan above all else and calling out fans who tear down athletes like Brady:

"You guys out there talking s---, all right, behind your f---ing keyboard, that doesn’t make you a fan. That makes you a b----."

Peyton Manning

A former rival of Brady, Peyton Manning, was the last guest to take center stage at The Roast of Tom Brady.

Outside of a Hall-of-Fame-worthy NFL career and being the best of a successful football family, Manning is also known for his comedic chops.

On the Netflix special, Manning made fun of Brady for losing $30 million when cryptocurrency company FTX collapsed:

"Tom is making a donation to every one of his former teammates’ charities that came here tonight. And I gotta tell you, Tom, that is first class. Hey fellas, don’t let him pay you in crypto."

Tom Brady

Last but certainly not least, Tom Brady himself was able to get up in front of the mic and let off many of his own roasts for those in attendance.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion was the star of the show, while also getting hit with a litany of personal jokes throughout the night that were sure to sting.

However, he landed one punchline that many sports fans were excited to hear, giving himself more credit than Bill Belichick for the Patriots dynasty:

"Maybe it’s not just the guy on the sideline. When I go to the Indy 500, I don’t ask the winning driver, 'Hey, who gassed up your car?'"

Other celebrities who appeared, but weren't roasting anyone include:

Bela Bajaria

Rich Eisen

Joel McHale

Shane Gillis

Matt Light

Dane Cook

Amanda Kloots

Jimmy Carr

Hasan Minhaj

Sean O'Malley

Courtney Pellicane

Jim Gaffigan

Max Holloway

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Bri LaPaglia

Hannah Berner

Guillermo Rodriguez

Rodney Harrison

Danny Amendola

Willie McGinest

Chelsea Handler

Lonie Paxton

Meghan Paxton

Richard Kind

Emily Bernstein

Liza Treyger

Dionne 'London' Hughes

Warner Bailey

Annabel Prouty

Maya McClean

Nandy McClean

Kelsi Taylor

Ryan Jensen

Kii Arens

Vic Blends

The Roast of Tom Brady is now streaming on Netflix.