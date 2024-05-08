Tom Brady's 2024 Girlfriend Status Explained: Is He Dating Someone?

After he was roasted in a one-off Netflix special, many are wondering about NFL star Tom Brady's relationship status. So is he single or does he have a girlfriend?

Tom Brady's Dating & Girlfriend History

Layla Roberts

Beowulf

Tom Brady reportedly dated Playboy model Layla Roberts for several months in 2002 following her Playmate of the Month win in October 1997.

Tara Reid

Tara Reid

Tara Reid is best known for playing Vicky Lathum in the American Pie comedy franchise and reportedly dated Tom Brady in the early 2000s.

Reid recalled her relationship with Brady to Bustle in December 2023, calling it "nothing serious" and adding they would "see each other on and off:"

"We’d just see each other on and off. It was nothing serious, but it was fun. We’d go to beer places and have fun and dance. He was cool."

Before then, she told NBC Sports Boston how Brady is "a great guy" and they "had a lot of fun" together:

"I dated Tom Brady. He was a great guy. He's a really nice guy, a really sweet guy. We had a lot of fun."

Bridget Moynahan

Blue Bloods

Blue Bloods actress Bridget Moynahan was first linked to Tom Brady in early 2004, attending public events together including the victory party for Super Bowl XXXVIII (via Sports Illustrated) in which Brady's New England Patriots won.

In 2005, Brady spoke about his relationship with Moynahan to Steve Kroft on 60 Minutes, saying he could "be [himself] around her" and named her among his "very best friends:"

"I can be myself around her, and there's not many people I can be myself around. It's fun to be around your best friends who know you well, and she's someone that I consider one of my very best friends.”

The couple announced their split in December 2006 as a rep told People they had “amicably ended their three-year relationship several weeks ago.”

Just months later in February 2007, Moynahan announced she was three months pregnant with Brady's child who was born on August 22, 2007 in Santa Monica, California, and named John "Jack" Edward Thomas Moynahan.

Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady first met supermodel Gisele Bündchen when they were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend, which he told WSJ Magazine was "the one phone call that changed [his] life."

The couple would become official in January 2007 and later became engaged two years later in January 2009. Brady and Bündchen tied the knot the next month in February at a small ceremony in Santa Monica, California, and exchanged vows once again at a more lavish event in April at the bride's Costa Rican home.

Bündchen gave birth to their first child, Benjamin Rein Brady, on December 8, 2009, to be followed by their second, Vivian Lake Brady, just three years later on December 5, 2012.

After a source told People in February 2022 how the couple had "hit a rough patch," Brady and Bündchen officially announced their separation on October 28 of the same year. People stated their divorce was finalized and amicable.

Irina Shayk

Hercules

Russian fashion model Irina Shayk was linked to Tom Brady in July 2023 around nine months after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. The couple was photographed together by paparazzi and People reported the same month they had "been in touch for a few weeks."

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2023 how Brady and Shayk had split as "things between them fizzled out and they went their separate ways" but there was "no ill will towards each other."

The outlet clarified in December 2023 they "never broke up because they were never an official item.” And while they had "been hanging out here and there for a little while" there was "no commitment."

Tom Brady's Relationship Status: Is He Single?

Since finalizing his divorce from Gisele Bündchen in October 2022 and splitting from Irina Shayk one year later in October 2023, Tom Brady appears to be single.

There have been rumors of Brady and Shayk reconciling their romance since December 2023 when TMZ shared photos of the model getting into the NFL quarterback's car in Miami.

That said, there has been nothing to suggest the two are a couple, especially after Us Magazine revealed they never were one to begin with.

The NFL icon recently went viral after a Netflix special saw him roasted by Kevin Hart, Kim Kardashian, and plenty more stars.

