Is Tom Brady's Mother Helping His Divorce Settlement? Rumors Explained

New posts on social media have made people think that Giselle Bundchen demanded half of Tom Brady's property in her divorce with Tom Brady, but that technically Brady owns nothing as all his property is filed under his mother's name.

This rumor started with an Aug. 13 X (formerly Twitter) post from @ayeejuju, and was furthered on Facebook by HipHop Wave.

Is Tom Brady's Mother Helping With His Divorce?

Tom Brady and Giselle Bundchen

Despite rumors suggesting otherwise, Tom Brady did not put his property under his mother's name so when his ex-wife Giselle Bundchen demanded half of it there was nothing to give.

The posts spreading this rumor are referencing a case from about a year back, where soccer player Achraf Hakimi was accused of doing the same thing to his ex-wife, Hiba Abouk. These claims were also false.

In a recent article, People Magazine discussed how supportive Brady's parents are, being particularly proud to be grandparents to several grandkids — including Tom Brady's.

While Brady's mother, Galynn Patricia Brady, is extremely supportive of her son, she did not help him — nor did he in any case — try to con Bundchen out of money following their divorce.

What Really Happened with Tom Brady and Giselle's Divorce

Reports from TMZ said that Brady and Bundchen reached a divorce settlement in October 2022. This came after 13 years of marriage and family-building.

Months later, Bundchen told Vanity Fair that there was no bad blood between them, and ultimately they "just wanted different things" and That doesn’t mean you don’t love the person."

In the months since, Bundchen told the New York Times that, despite allegations otherwise, there was no cheating that led to the divorce.

In June, sources told People Magazine that Bundchen has since been "blossoming," in the most recent update to the overall divorce timeline (according to Cosmopolitan).