Upcoming Zendaya Movies & TV Series (Shrek 5, Euphoria & More)

Zendaya has a bright future ahead, with some of Hollywood's biggest upcoming movies and TV shows on her slate.

The actress recently added major credits to her name with Challengers, Dune: Part Two, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Euphoria.

While many of the Disney Channel actresses' upcoming projects will not be released until after 2025, Zendaya will have her hands full filming some of the most anticipated blockbusters this year!

6 Upcoming Zendaya Movies & TV Series

The Drama (TBD)

Spider-Man: Far From Home / Mickey 17

Jumping ship from a Spider-Man to a Batman, Zendaya will star alongside Robert Pattinson in the romance comedy-drama The Drama from A24, directed and written by Kristoffer Borgli (best known for Sick of Mystery and Dream Scenario).

The story revolves around a couple whose relationship faces a dramatic and unforeseen change just before their wedding day.

The Drama was filmed in the U.K. and Boston, Massachusetts from October to December 2024 and is expected to be released in 2025.

Euphoria Season 3 (2026)

Euphoria

Zendaya will be among the cast members returning for Euphoria Season 3 (find out which five won't be back) as she reprises recovery drug addict Rue Bennett.

A report from Variety stated that Zendaya offered "significant input" on the Season 3 scripts and the direction of Rue. Previous iterations reportedly had her related to a background character working as a private detective and being a pregnancy surrogate as a twentysomething-year-old sober woman.

After a long wait to get Euphoria back in production and fears it could have been canceled, the eight-episode Season 3 finally started filming in February with an expected return to HBO screens in 2026.

The Odyssey (July 17, 2026)

Spider-Man: No Way Home / The Odyssey

Director Christopher Nolan is known for pulling together Hollywood's biggest stars, and the Ancient Greek epic The Odyssey will be no exception. Zendaya has joined the star-studded cast that includes Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, and many more.

The Odyssey is based on Homer's ancient poem and chronicles the saga of Odysseus and his treacherous journey to return home after the Trojan War. Nolan will shoot his next movie with "brand new IMAX film technology" and a reported $250 million budget, the highest yet for the filmmaker (via Puck).

Zendaya will appear alongside her real-life fiancee Holland, who will reportedly lead Nolan's latest blockbuster. Her role is under wraps, but one theory has her playing Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom, battle strategy, and craft.

Spider-Man 4 (July 31, 2026)

Sony

Not only does Zendaya share a real-life romance with Tom Holland, but the sparks also fly in the MCU between his Peter Parker and her M.J. Almost five years after No Way Home, Spider-Man 4 is finally coming to screens in 2026 and will reportedly be filming this summer in the U.K.

While Zendaya was among the leads of Tom Holland's first wall-crawling trilogy, rumor has it her role will be "severely reduced" in Spider-Man 4. This is due to her busy filming schedule but also fits from a narrative perspective as M.J., along with the rest of the world, lost all memory of Peter Parker after No Way Home.

There have been some crazy rumors about Spider-Man 4's story, but, for now, it remains unclear what the movie is actually about. Regardless, as M.J. currently has no recollection of Peter Parker thanks to Doctor Strange's universe-saving spell, there will be some work to do to bring them back together.

Dune 3 (December 18, 2026)

Dune 2

Director Denis Villeneuve will take another trip to Arrakis in Dune: Messiah after his two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert's first book. The filmmaker is reportedly aiming to shoot Dune 3 this summer and a release date is currently held on December 2026, which could make for a tight turnaround (via Deadline).

Zendaya gave a resounding "of course" to reprising her role as Paul Atreidies' Freemen lover Chani in Dune 3 in an interview with Variety. However, those familiar with Messiah will be aware Chani dies in childbirth in that book, meaning her role may, unfortunately, be a smaller one.

Shrek 5 (December 23, 2026)

Shrek 5

Shrek 5 will resurrect the fantasy ogre franchise in December 2026 with some controversial updates to its animation style. Alongside the familiar returning faces of Shrek, Fiona, and Donkey, Zendaya is joining the tale as the titular ogre's daughter, Felicia, who was only a baby in 2010's Shrek Forever After.

In terms of what happened to Felicia's two siblings, Fergus and Farkle, one theory claims they may have suffered a grim fate before Shrek 5.

