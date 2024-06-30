Tom Holland shows no signs of slowing down on the big screen in 2024 with half a dozen rumored and confirmed movies coming in 2025, and beyond.

Following a short break from acting, 2024 sees Holland step back into the acting spotlight with multiple major motion pictures lined up for production and release over the coming years.

Currently, the film megastar is leading a West End production of Romeo and Juliet in theaters and Broadway, although it should not be too long before he's back in front of a camera lens as well.

Every Tom Holland Movie in 2024, 2025, & Later

Spider-Man 4

Tom Holland

While Spider-Man 4 does not have a set release date yet, the MCU sequel was confirmed for early development just before the release of Holland's last solo film, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Currently, the film does not have a director, writers, or a release date, but story details are starting to be put together behind the scenes with plans for this film to start off a new trilogy.

Holland already has an idea of what will happen in Spider-Man 4, teasing in June 2023 that the story is "looking pretty good" and has "some stuff going on" that he's "excited about."

Fans are eager to learn when the sequel will begin filming and when it will be released in theaters, hoping to see it as a major part of the Multiverse Saga.

Untitled Fred Astaire Biopic

Tom Holland / Fred Astaire

In 2021, Tom Holland confirmed he would portray iconic American dancer/actor Fred Astaire in an untitled biopic telling the legend's story on the big screen.

February gave viewers an update on progress on this new film as director Paul King told ComicBook he was "working on a script" with writer Lee Hall, complimenting him for his knowledge of dance. However, he could not give an update on timing for the production or release of the film:

"We're working on a script right now. I'm working on a script with Lee Hall, who's a great, great, great writer, a great screenwriter. And he's incredibly well versed in the era and he's historically, incredibly knowledgeable as well. Clearly, he knows his dance inside and out. So, I've been working with him and learning a huge amount. But again, it's like we're trying to find the story in the script and hopefully something will happen. But, we'll see."

Currently, the Fred Astaire biopic is being written with no official schedule for shooting or release.

Beneath a Scarlet Sky

Tom Holland

Holland is set to take on one of his most dramatic roles to date in Beneath a Scarlet Sky, telling the story of Italian teenager Pino Lella as he goes through the tribulations of World War II. The film is based on author Mark Sullivan's book of the same name, and it will also reunite Holland with Spider-Man trilogy producer Amy Pascal.

In the book, Pino's country has been taken over by Mussolini and the Nazis before he joins the underground movement to help Jews escape to Switzerland. He then joins the German army and sustains an injury, leading to him being assigned to a post as Adolf Hitler's personal driver as he goes deep on the inside.

Currently, Beneath a Scarlet Sky does not have a confirmed production schedule or release date.

Uncharted 2

Sony Pictures

A report from The Ankler in 2022 indicated that Holland's Uncharted movie was set to turn into a multiple-movie franchise. However, there are no official plans in place for Uncharted 2 to be made or released more than two years after the original's debut.

Should it happen, Holland will almost unquestionably be back as Nathan Drake, especially with Uncharted's post-credits scene teasing the return of Nate's brother, Sam.

Additionally, co-star Mark Wahlberg shared exclusively with The Direct in December 2023 that a script was being written, indicating the film is in deep development at Sony.

Avengers 5 (Rumored)

Marvel Studios

Currently, there are only rumors about who will be included in Marvel's Avengers 5, especially after it was renamed from Avengers: The Kang Dynasty following Jonathan Majors' firing. However, considering Holland's roles in the past two Avengers films, fans would be shocked not to see him return in this one.

Considering Spider-Man's place as one of the MCU's most popular characters (as well as one who debuted in the Infinity Saga), the web-slinger could potentially be in line for a leading role this time around.

While Holland is expected to be in this film, fans may also have to wait for more news on Spider-Man 4 before predicting his role in the MCU's next huge team-up outing.

Currently, Avengers 5 is slated to be released on May 1, 2026.

Avengers: Secret Wars (Rumored)

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Secret Wars is already teased to be the biggest crossover event in comic-book-movie history in terms of its cast and characters. With that in mind, it would be more surprising not to see Holland's Spider-Man back on the big screen than it would be to see him left out of the cast.

Rumors have even indicated Marvel is looking to bring back past Spider-Man stars such as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, which would reunite that iconic trio for the first time since Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Currently, plot details are still being worked out at Marvel Studios, although the MCU's friendly neighborhood web-slinger will almost certainly be included in those details.

For the time being, Avengers: Secret Wars is set to debut on May 7, 2027.

Tom Holland can currently be seen in the West End's production of Romeo and Juliet.

