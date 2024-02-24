Recent comments from Sony producers and filmmakers gave Spider-Man fans a glimpse at the studio's upcoming wall-crawling slate.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have been silent regarding an official update to another Tom Holland-led Spider-Man film.

While fans await the next MCU Spider-Man appearance, Sony has been busy, releasing Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in 2023. It is set to premiere three live-action films within its spin-off universe, beginning with Madame Web.

Sony's Next 3 Spider-Man Films

With Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse officially off the schedule, the upcoming slate for Spidey films is up in the air.

However, following a confusing comment by Sony executive Amy Pascal and a clarifying follow-up by Spider-Verse producer Chris Miller, the studio's tentative plan for its forthcoming Spider-Man movies has been revealed.

1.) Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

Sony

The wait is on for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which is set to culminate the animated trilogy that began in 2018.

Initially slated for 2024, it has since been indefinitely delayed by the studio. Chris Miller recently provided an update on Spider-Verse 3.

Miller assured fans that the third installment will offer "a very satisfying conclusion to the trilogy," emphasizing its emotional depth akin to its predecessors.

With Across the Spider-Verse nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards, expectations are incredibly high.

2.) Spider-Man 4

Sony

At the recent Oscars Luncheon, Amy Pascal told Variety that a live-action Miles Morales film would be made "someday" but "not until we make two more movies."

This led to much speculation of what the second film came to be besides Beyond the Spider-Verse. However, Miller later explained on X that "she meant Beyond the Spider-Verse and the live-action Tom Holland film."

Following this clarification, this means Sony is planning on releasing a potential Spider-Man 4 with Tom Holland shortly.

Amy Pascal previously said Sony will "of course" be making another Spider-Man film and work could begin following the writers' strike (which concluded on September 27, 2023).

Rumors are swirling for details surrounding Spider-Man 4, including the possibility of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire once again returning, but not much is guaranteed.

Sony Pictures was rumored to be holding a June 27, 2025 release date for the Marvel film; however, as time goes by without an official announcement, the likelihood of this being the release date for Spider-Man 4 dwindles.

3.) Live-Action Miles Morales Movie

Marvel

The most exciting part of Pascal's answer about a Mile Morales live-action movie was the confirmation that it is in Sony's plans.

While it does still seem years away from production, the rising popularity of Miles through comics, the Spider-Verse films, and PlayStation video games make the character a safe bet for live-action.

This could also give Sony's Spider-Man Universe its own hero while leaving Tom Holland's Peter Parker in the MCU.

With that being said, there is little to speculate about regarding where a live-action Miles would fit in on the big screen considering it's not confirmed Sony and Disney will continue sharing the character in the MCU.

Despite the optimistic update, there's still a long journey ahead for Miles (created in 2011) to receive his own live-action adaptation.

Sony's latest, Madame Web, hits theaters on February 14.