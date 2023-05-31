Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 Gets Promising Update from Sony Amid Writers' Strike

Sony Pictures released an important update about Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4.

In February of this year, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that Spider-Man 4's story is already finished, pointing out that the movie's writers are "just putting pen to paper."

The exact story of Spider-Man 4 is still being kept under wraps, but a past rumor claimed that it will be a "grounded" narrative. In fact, this lines up with Feige's statement that the MCU's Spider-Man will shift into the street-level arena in Phase 5 and beyond.

During the premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, producer Amy Pascal told Variety that Spider-Man 4 starring Tom Holland and Zendaya is still in development.

However, the development of the movie has paused amid the ongoing writers' strike by the Writers Guild of America (WGA):

“Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are. We’re in the process, but the writers strike, nobody is working during the strike. We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started.”

When asked about the future of Holland's web-slinger, Sony Pictures head Tom Rothman simply laughed and said, “If I told you, I’d have to kill you.”

When Will Spider-Man 4 Release?

The fact that the development for Spider-Man 4 is paused due to the ongoing writers' strike may indicate that the movie's release might be delayed.

A past rumor shared that Spider-Man 4 is eyeing a theatrical release on July 12, 2024. However, this date appears to be unlikely due to the halted development of the sequel.

Interestingly, Sony Pictures boss Tom Rothman even gave an honest response when asked when fans can expect Spider-Man 4 to land in theaters, admitting that he doesn't know when it will release.

At this stage, a 2024 premiere for Spider-Man 4 looks like it will not happen. If the strike gets resolved at some point this year, the movie's writers will need more time to regroup and draft a polished script.

Considering the lengthy production, added reshoots, and post-production, Spider-Man 4 could hit theaters at some point in 2025, potentially in the latter part of that year.