Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 Gets Major Update from Marvel CEO

While it is unknown if Spider-Man 4 will be part of either MCU's Phase 5 or 6, a promising update from Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige shed some light on its development.

Spider-Man: No Way Home's ending managed to set up a fresh start for Peter Parker, leading to the events of Spider-Man 4. Plot details are still being kept under wraps, but Feige did tease that the titular web-slinger "[is] going into the street-level heroes."

A past rumor also revealed that Spider-Man 4 is eyeing a July 2024 release date, though Sony Pictures boss Tim Rothman said he was still unsure when it may come to theaters.

Kevin Feige Reveals Spider-Man 4's Status

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed that the story of Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 has been completed.

This major update indicated that a script could soon be submitted, with Feige saying that the movie's writers are "just putting pen to paper now:"

"All I will say is that we have the story. We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now."

What Is Spider-Man 4’s Story?

Marvel boss Kevin Feige's latest confirmation that Spider-Man 4's story is now complete could hint that the movie's brainstorming sessions are now finished, with his "our writers are just putting pen to paper now" comment indicating that a script is currently being made.

As a result, the chances of seeing Spider-Man 4 in its rumored July 2024 release date are low. Moreover, this could also mean a 2025 premiere for the Tom Holland-led movie is possible.

Spider-Man 4 reportedly has a "grounded" story, meaning there are no cosmic threats and Multiverse shenanigans this time. This means that Peter Parker's wit and skills will be tested like never before while also potentially teaming up with other street-level heroes like Daredevil or the Punisher.

Spider-Man 4 telling a story about the titular web-slinger cleaning up crimes in New York could ultimately lead him to an eventful clash with Vincent D'onofrio's Wilson Fisk, setting up a comic-accurate showdown.

Spider-Man 4 has no release date yet.