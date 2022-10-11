Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 Release Date Reportedly Revealed (Rumor)

The success of Spider-Man: No Way Home meant that the anticipation is now high for its next entry, an untitled Spider-Man 4 movie. News about the development of the fourth film starring Tom Holland began even before the threequel premiered, with former Sony executive Amy Pascal confirming that the studio is already working on it.

Pascal also noted that future movies of the franchise, including Spider-Man 4, will attempt to surpass No Way Home's "quality and emotion," but the focus will not be on eclipsing "spectacle" just yet.

The expectation for Spider-Man 4 is that the movie is not expected to release anytime soon due to Marvel's massive slate in Phases 5 and 6.

Still, an exciting update gave a preview of where the web-slinger fits in Marvel's future plans.

Marvel

Alex Perez of The Cosmic Circus shared that Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man 4 is rumored to be eyeing a theatrical premiere on July 12, 2024.

If proven true, Spider-Man 4 would join Marvel's packed Phase 5 slate in 2024 alongside Captain America: New World Order, Thunderbolts, Fantastic Four, and the recently announced Deadpool 3.

Here is an overview of the MCU's 2024 slate (so far), which includes both movies and TV shows:

Daredevil: Born Again - Spring 2024

- Spring 2024 Captain America: New World Order - May 3, 2024

- May 3, 2024 Spider-Man 4 - July 12, 2024

- July 12, 2024 Thunderbolts - July 26, 2024

- July 26, 2024 Deadpool 3 - September 6, 2024

- September 6, 2024 Fantastic Four - November 8, 2024

- November 8, 2024 Spider-Man: Freshman Year - 2024

- 2024 Marvel Zombies - 2024

Will Spider-Man 4's Release Affect Phase 5's Slate?

Based on this rumor, Spider-Man 4's release date is relatively close to Thunderbolts, 12 days apart. While it is unknown if one of the aforementioned movies will move, there's reason to believe that Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures will find a way to accommodate the two projects.

In fact, this exact situation already happened before with Spider-Man: No Way Home. The threequel was initially slated to release on July 16, 2021, then it moved to November 5, 2021, which coincidentally was the then release date of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

This led the Doctor Strange sequel to shift to March 25, 2022, which also altered Thor: Love and Thunder's release from February 18 to February 11, 2022.

It's possible that Thunderbolts, a project being touted as the culmination of Phase 5, will be the first to move, considering that Spider-Man movies are no stranger to a July premiere (Far From Home was released on July 2, 2019).

As a result of this move, there's a strong chance that it will cause a domino effect that would dramatically alter the MCU's Phases 5 and 6 slate, causing a lengthy wait for the Multiverse Saga's eventual conclusion in the next two Avengers movies.

Whatever the case, this update is a promising sign since there are more stories to tell for Tom Holland's web-slinger.