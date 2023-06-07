Tom Holland Announces He’s Taking Short Break from Movies & TV

After a wild run of success on the big and small screen, Tom Holland appears to be taking a break from acting.

Holland is in the midst of an incredible run of success on the big screen, still riding the high of Spider-Man: No Way Home’s record-breaking run at the end of 2021 and into 2022.

This is one of over half a dozen projects he’s helped lead in the last half-decade, with Disney’s Onward and Sony Pictures' Uncharted coming in as a couple of highlights as Holland stays in the spotlight outside the super-powered world of Marvel.

Tom Holland Stepping Back from Acting

Marvel

Speaking with Extra TV, superstar actor Tom Holland announced that he's about to take a break from acting in the near future.

Holland addressed how much he felt an "extra level of pressure" through his work as the leading actor and producer of Apple TV+'s The Crowded Room, specifically mentioning "exploring certain emotions" he hadn't dealt with before:

"Yeah, it was a tough time, for sure. We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before. And then on top of that, being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day problems that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure. But I really enjoyed it. I loved the learning curve of becoming a producer. I’m no stranger to hard work. I’ve always sort of lived by this idea that hard work is good work. "

He admitted that the series broke him in a way, leading him to take a week off in Mexico. He then revealed that he's "taking a year off" from acting due to the difficulties of making that series, although he's still excited to see the results:

"But then again, the show did break me. There did come a time where I was sort of like, ‘I need to have a break.’ I disappeared. I went to Mexico for a week and had some time on a beach and lay low. And I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was… I am excited to see how it turns out and I feel like our hard work wasn’t in vain."

The Crowded Room wrapped filming in September 2022, although it's unclear when exactly Holland started his year-long break.

The Hollywood Reporter also shared in February that Holland's Fred Astaire biopic movie from Sony Pictures found its director a few months prior, meaning that this movie could mark his comeback in the near future.

When Will Tom Holland Return to Movies?

Tom Holland is far from the only actor to take a break from acting in the last few years, joining fellow Marvel co-stars like Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, Deadpool dynamo Ryan Reynolds, and Spider-Man sensation Andrew Garfield.

And considering how insanely busy Holland's been over the last few years, all while his relationship with Spider-Man co-star Zendaya evolves, it's no surprise to see him take some time for himself and recover.

While it's still unknown exactly when this year off will conclude, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are already hard work on Spider-Man 4, which will continue to progress once the Writer's Guild of America (WGA) strike ends.

And with Holland having only just reached his 27th birthday, with many more years ahead of him, this break will certainly help him get back to full strength with plenty of other movies and TV shows ahead of him.