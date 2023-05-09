Tom Holland Issues Cryptic Announcement With Return to Twitter

After a long social media hiatus, Tom Holland is finally back on Twitter and the Spider-Man actor is teasing an important announcement.

Spider-Man: No Way Home featured a memorable performance from Holland, catapulting his career to new heights. However, the actor revealed that he wants to have time off before his eventual MCU return, but he did confirm that he will be busy with Apple TV's limited series, The Crowded Room.

In August 2022, Holland announced that he was taking a break from social media for his mental health, saying how "overstimulating" and "overwhelming" both Twitter and Instagram can be for him.

Tom Holland Teases Important Announcement

Tom Holland shared a cryptic tease on Twitter with a one-word tweet, saying "TOMORROW!"

While fans would easily assume that this tease could be related to Spider-Man or the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), there's a strong chance that it could be referring to the arrival of a new trailer for his upcoming limited series, The Crowded Room.

Apple TV, via Entertainment Weekly, recently released a new look at Holland's character in The Crowded Room, which could signal that marketing for the movie could begin as soon as tomorrow.

Apple TV

This isn't the first time that Tom Holland used social media to hype up his upcoming project since he also did this during Spider-Man: No Way Home's marketing.

What Is Tom Holland’s Role in The Crowded Room?

Tom Holland's social media return could be a one-off and this could simply be due to the fact that marketing for The Crowded Room begins to ramp up.

Holland's involvement in The Crowded Room marks his on-screen comeback since playing Nathan Drake in Sony Pictures' Uncharted in February 2022.

While the actor is best known for slinging webs as Spider-Man and finding treasures as Nathan Drake, Holland's role in The Crowded Room is vastly different.

The 10-episode anthology series is confirmed to be based on executive producer Akiva Goldsman's life and inspired by Daniel Keyes' The Minds of Billy Milligan. Holland will also serve as the show's executive producer.

Holland will portray Danny Sullivan, the first person to be acquitted of a crime due to dissociative identity disorder. Apple TV+ also described the series as a "captivating thriller" that also reveals "elements of the mysterious past" that shaped Holland's character.

The Spider-Man actor is joined by Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum, and Sasha Lane.

The MCU veteran's role in The Crowded Room allows him to tap into a different kind of character while also showcasing a compelling take on mental health.

The Crowded Room is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on June 9.