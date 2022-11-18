Thor Star Chris Hemsworth Announces He’s Taking Time off from Movies

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth revealed he will be taking a break from acting as his predisposition to Altzheimer's leaves him wanting to focus on family.

Chris Hemsworth Plans for Acting Break After Thor 4

Marvel

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Thor actor Chris Hemsworth revealed he will be taking a break to focus on family after a recent medical discovery.

When asked how his Disney+ series Limitless helped influence his decision, Hemsworth noted that as he keeps "slapping another movie on top of another movie," he feels he is missing time with family:

"Doing an episode on death and facing your own mortality made me go, 'Oh God, I’m not ready to go yet.' I want to sit and be in this space with a greater sense of stillness and gratitude. And then you start talking about kids and family and going, 'Oh my God, they’re getting older, they’re growing up and I keep slapping another movie on top of another movie.' Before you know it, they’re 18 and they’ve moved out of the house, and I missed the window."

That realization forced the Australian actor to realize he wants "to take some time off," especially as he completes projects now he was "already contract to do:"

"It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I’ve been completing the things I was already contracted to do. Now when I finish this tour this week, I’m going home and I’m going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife."

Among the actor's genetic makeup is two copies of the APOE4 gene - one from his mother and another from his father - that studies indicate leads to an increased risk of Alzheimer's disease. While one in four carries one copy of the gene, only 2-3% carry two - based on a 2021 study by the National Institute of Health, as shared by Vanity Fair.

The actor commented on this in Limitless Episode 5, noting that while this does not diagnose him with Alzheimer's, it is cause for concern as the gene places him at extremely high risk of developing the disease. Nonetheless, the actor didn't want to "overdramatize it" in the public eye:

“My concern was I just didn’t want to manipulate it and overdramatize it, and make it into some sort of hokey grab at empathy, or whatever, for entertainment. It’s not like I’ve been handed my resignation.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates!