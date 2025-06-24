Chris Hemsworth's Thor is going to look a little different from his last appearance in Thor: Love & Thunder when he returns in Avengers: Doomsday. From a Shakespearean hero to an obese Viking, Thor has undergone numerous costume and aesthetic evolutions throughout his MCU journey. After being in the worst shape of his life in Avengers: Endgame, Love & Thunder opened with Thor's weight loss journey that left him and Hemsworth bigger than ever.

The Independent recently spoke with Luke Zocchi, Chris Hemsworth's longtime personal trainer (PT), who is currently coaching him for Avengers: Doomsday. The PT revealed the Australian actor won't be "as big as he was in Love & Thunder" when he returns next year for the MCU ensemble. Having been more muscular than ever in his 2022 solo outing, stepping back to be slightly smaller in Doomsday marks an intriguing design change for the God of Thunder.

The report noted that they have been "paying special attention to Hemsworth's arms and shoulders" as his Avengers 5 outfit will "highlight these areas." It seems Thor will have a sleeveless aesthetic in Doomsday, akin to Love & Thunder but unlike Infinity War and Endgame, in which he wore long-sleeved armor.

Chris Hemsworth hinted that he "doesn't wanna get that big again" after undergoing a brutal training regime for Love & Thunder. The MCU muscle-head spoke on the difficulties of building that much size and carrying that kind of weight in day-to-day life, especially as he gets older.

Hemsworth will continue his journey as one of the MCU's most recurring heroes in Avengers: Doomsday where he will be joined by Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Mackie, Simu Liu, Letitia Wright, Sebastian Stan, and countless more.

Why Is Thor Less Muscly in Avengers: Doomsday?

As Chris Hemsworth has been playing Thor for 14 years and is in his 40s, it makes sense that he wasn't looking to undergo another brutal workout regime for Avengers: Doomsday to build a physique he would need to maintain for months.

But that's not to say the Australian actor isn't looking huge in these workout shots, as he is bound to remain one of the most jacked stars in Avengers 5. Even if Marvel Studios wants Thor to be bigger than Hemsworth can achieve, there's no reason he couldn't be buffed up a little further with VFX or prosthetics.

Whatever physique Hemsworth sports for Avengers 5 will clearly be on full display as his costume highlights his arms and shoulders. This seems to imply that his latest Asgardian superhero outfit will be sleeveless, just as he did in Love & Thunder, Ragnarok, and Age of Ultron.

From an in-universe standpoint, Thor had been doing some intense physical training to lose his Blip weight going into Love & Thunder. Going into Doomsday, the God of Thunder will presumably have been doing more everyday heroics, so it's logical that he wouldn't be quite as jacked as in his weight loss journey.