Chris Hemsworth Reveals How His Avengers: Doomsday Experience Differs From Endgame

Chris Hemsworth revealed that he feels a massive difference between playing Thor in Avengers: Endgame versus the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. Hemsworth has played the God of Thunder since 2011, appearing in 10 total MCU projects. This puts him among the longest-standing Marvel Studios heroes, joining the likes of Mark Ruffalo's Hulk and Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury as one of the few OG Avengers left standing.

The Thor actor will suit up again in next year's Avengers: Doomsday, marking his fifth mainline Avengers film. However, the team this time around is going to look significantly different with the likes of Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards, and Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova taking up arms under the Avengers banner rather than the heroes Hemsworth has become accustomed to.

Speaking with Deadline, Thor actor Chris Hemsworth detailed the biggest difference in jumping from Avengers: Endgame to Doomsday.

When asked about the new film, Hemsworth admitted that he "[feels] like one of the elders now," saying he now sees himself as one of the franchise's old-timers compared to the rest of the Doomsday cast:

"It’s fantastic to be back together with a lot of the old cast and new cast. I feel like one of the elders now. Ten years ago I was going around like what am I doing, and now all of sudden I’m older."

This is a marked difference from any of the other MCU team-ups Hemsworth has been a part of so far, where franchise anchors like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans were also carrying the flag as being some of the remaining original Avengers left in the franchise.

Avengers: Doomsday, from Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, comes to theaters on December 18, 2026. Hemsworth is just one part of a massive cast making up this Multiversal adventure, including Letitia Wright, Channing Tatum, Patrick Stewart, and Sebastian Stan. The new film will see the Avengers team up with the Thunderbolts, Fantastic Four, and Fox's X-Men characters to take on Robert Downey Jr.'s otherworldly Doctor Doom.

Will Avengers: Doomsday Be Chris Hemsworth's Last MCU Appearance?

Marvel Studios

As it stands, Chris Hemsworth's fate in Avengers: Doomsday remains unconfirmed; however, that has not stopped fans from speculating about the actor potentially taking a step back from the franchise in the not-too-distant future.

To be fair, the Thor actor has been playing the role for more than 14 years, making him one of the longest-standing actors in the evolving franchise.

Names like Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers only made it to 11 and 8 years as their respective characters. If Hemsworth wants to step away, he has every right to do so. He has put in his time.

However, Doomsday may not be the place to do it. A Thor retirement is likely coming at some point in the next few years, but that does not mean it will happen in the new Avengers film.

There have already been rumors of a potential Thor 5 starting to bubble online. If the character were to get a dramatic send-off, it likely would happen either in that fifth Thor movie or after that.

But, then again, there will be no stage bigger than Doomsday or its already announced sequel, Secret Wars, either of which would make for an epic goodbye for the character if that were to come to pass.