Chris Hemsworth Reveals Exciting New Haircut For Avengers: Doomsday Filming (Photos)

MCU fans got a glimpse at Avengers: Doomsday star Chris Hemsworth with quite an unusual haircut as filming continues. Hemsworth is set to be one of the headliners for Marvel Studios' fifth movie centered around Earth's Mightiest Heroes, leading a cast which already includes over two dozen of the MCU's biggest names.

A new photo from the set of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday showed Thor star Chris Hemsworth with a short haircut. Known for his luscious locks of blond hair throughout his time in the MCU, Doomsday could give him a chance to embrace a hairstyle only seen in two films from his 14-year tenure in the MCU.

Stunt double Bobby Hanton shared an image of himself next to a few other Doomsday crew and cast members on Instagram, including a look at Hemsworth without his classic long blonde hair.

Instagram

Should Hemsworth be using this haircut, it would only be the fourth MCU movie of his to feature him without the long blonde hair going down to his shoulders.

His hair was ceremoniously chopped off by Stan Lee's Sakaar-based barber in Thor: Ragnarok, and it stayed short through the entirety of Avengers: Infinity War and the first scenes of Avengers: Endgame. The look became an instant hit amongst fans after seeing him with the same lengthy hairdo in his first four films, making the prospect of that hair's return particularly exciting.

Instagram

Hemsworth was the first of 27 cast members announced for Avengers: Doomsday in March, giving him his 10th live-action appearance as the God of Thunder. He will be one of the film's veteran members going up against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, and he will team up with heroes from multiple generations of Marvel storytelling.

Avengers: Doomsday is currently being filmed, and it will debut in theaters on May 1, 2026.

Will Chris Hemsworth Actually Have Short Hair in Avengers: Doomsday?

Marvel Studios

Just because Chris Hemsworth is seen with short hair in these photos does not necessarily mean this will be the hairstyle Thor has in Avengers: Doomsday. Important to remember is that Hemsworth's long hair is brought to life with a wig, which has been the case for every movie in which he uses that look.

Also of note is that Hemsworth has openly admitted to liking the short haircut more than any other hairdo he has in the MCU.

Speaking with Marvel, he recalled enjoying the massive hair and beard he rocked in Avengers: Endgame, but called it "the most uncomfortable look" he had ever done. Furthermore, noting how that hair gives him "an extra hour or two in hair and makeup each day," he explained how great it was to avoid that with short hair:

"Short hair. I like that look with the semi-dreadlock hair and the beard and all that, especially in Marvel Studios’ 'Avengers: Endgame,' but that was the most uncomfortable look in the history of anything I’ve done. You’ve got glue on your face and on the beard, and then the wig is glued on. And there’s pins and all sorts of other stuff. It’s an extra hour or two in hair and makeup each day, so it’s nice when we cut Thor’s hair in the third film because I could just come in, put a bit of makeup on, and walk straight onto the set. Then, when we were doing the fourth film, we decided to give him long hair again!"

Considering filming for Avengers: Doomsday officially began on April 28, there is a legitimate chance Hemsworth could be keeping his classic long hair a secret. Additionally, his last appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder featured that longer haircut as he took on the role of father to Gorr the God Butcher's daughter, Love.

Also in play could be multiple Thor variants, with the multiverse being fully explored in this movie through teams like the X-Men and Fantastic Four. The chances of seeing multiple Thors with both long and short hair cannot be taken off the table.

For now, however, filming will continue on Doomsday through the next few months as viewers theorize what the God of Thunder will look like upon his return.