Romeo and Juliet is coming to London's West End and Broadway in New York in 2024 as Tom Holland leads a cast of fresh faces in the stagebound production.

Going for a 12-week run on the West End from May 21 until August 3, director Jaime Lloyd's Romeo and Juliet production will then move to the Big Apple for a Broadway stint. This comes after tickets for the London production sold out in less than two hours upon release (per Deadline).

This adaptation is said to be contemporary similar to Baz Luhrmann's 1996 film, which featured Leonardo DiCaprio in the leading role.

Every Character & Actor in 2024 Romeo and Juliet Play

Tom Holland - Romeo

Tom Holland

Film megastar Tom Holland takes center stage as one-half of Romeo and Juliet's titular duo in his return to Broadway.

The Montague family's young son sees the lovely Juliet at a party and falls in love at first sight, deciding to marry her the following day.

However, this occurs during a major feud between the Montagues and the Capulet family, which grows more heated as Romeo's love affair leads to a tragic end.

Holland is known worldwide for portraying Spider-Man in six MCU films, most recently in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. He can also be seen in Uncharted, Onward, and Cherry. He first made his name on the West End playing the lead role in Billy Elliot the Musical from 2008 to 2010.

Francesca Amewudah-Rivers - Juliet

Francesca Amewudah-Rivers

Filling out the leading duo as Juliet Capulet in this West End production is Francesca Amewudah-Rivers.

Juliet reciprocates Romeo's instant love as they wed one another. However, she is arranged for marriage by her father one day later after a family member's murder brings the feud to a breaking point.

Hoping to reunite with Romeo once the fighting is over, Juliet takes a sleeping draught to fake her death, leading to disastrous consequences before the story ends.

Also known for her work as a composer, Amewudah-Rivers' other big on-screen credit comes in the BBC's Bad Education with 13 episodes of work as Blessing.

Freema Agyeman - Nurse

Freema Agyeman

Playing a key supporting role as the Nurse, Juliet's loyal companion, is Freema Agyeman.

Having cared for Juliet since her infancy, the Nurse is known for her stories and sometimes inappropriate comments. She even helps arrange Juliet's secret marriage to Romeo.

Although she stands up for Juliet when her family cuts her off, she also advises the leading character to go through with the arranged marriage, leading to their falling out.

Agyeman's most notable performances include Doctor Who, Law & Order: UK, and The Matrix Revolutions.

Michael Balogun - Friar

Michael Balogun

Michael Balogun joins the cast of this 2024 take on Romeo and Juliet as the Friar, known in the original Shakespeare play as Friar Laurence.

The Friar mentors Romeo and Juliet and secretly marries them, hoping to broker peace between their families and end the central conflict of the story.

He also arranges for Romeo to spend the night with Juliet after his banishment and prepares the sleeping draught for Juliet so she can fake her death. However, his plans are tarnished as the conflict heats up, leading him to be suspected of murder.

Balogun is a veteran of the screen and the stage, appearing in War of the Worlds, Sherwood, and National Theater Live: Macbeth.

Tomiwa Edun - Capulet

Tomiwa Edun

Standing at the head of Juliet's family is her father, Capulet, portrayed in this production by Tomiwa Edun.

While he truly loves his daughter and cares for her deeply, wanting to do what is best for her, he does not fully understand her feelings or what she wants with her life.

Commanding respect from his peers and adversaries, he is often in danger of losing his composure, particularly in his feud with the Montagues.

Edun can also be seen in What Happened to Monday, Argylle, Cinderella, and Doctor Who.

Mia Jerome - Montague / Understudy Nurse

Mia Jerome

Mia Jerome takes on the role of Montague in Romeo and Juliet, although it is unclear if she is playing a gender-swapped role or Romeo's mother.

In the play, Montague is the patriarch of the family and Capulet's bitter enemy. He expresses concern for the melancholy and depression he sees in his son, Romeo.

Along with her role as Montague, Jerome pulls double duty as the understudy for the Nurse.

The only other credit on Jerome's resume is in The Third Day: Autumn.

Daniel Quinn-Toye - Paris / Understudy Romeo

Daniel Quinn-Toye

Daniel Quinn-Toye embodies this production's take on Paris, a kinsman of the Prince of Verona.

Paris is set up for marriage to Juliet by her father, Capulet, and he quickly takes the marriage promise to heart, treating her like she is already his after meeting her.

In addition to his role as Paris, Quinn-Toye backs up Tom Holland as the understudy for Romeo.

Quinn-Toye also plays a role in one episode of Badults.

Ray Sesay - Tybalt

Ray Sesay

Ray Sesay brings Tybalt, Juliet's cousin from her mother's side, to life in the West End's Romeo and Juliet.

Known for his pride and vanity, Tybalt leans toward his tendencies of aggression and violence, being quick to draw a weapon when his pride is damaged.

Fans can see Sesay's past work in Doctor Who, Endeavour, and Love Freely But Pay for Sex.

Nima Taleghani - Benvolio

Nima Taleghani

Nima Taleghani's Benvolio is well-known as Montague's nephew and Romeo's cousin, also being a good friend to Romeo throughout the show.

Although he genuinely tries to defuse violent situations in public, especially between the Capulets and Montagues, he's accused of having a temper behind closed doors.

He also does everything he can to get Romeo's mind off his original love interest, Rosaline, even after the infatuation with Juliet begins.

Taleghani's performances can also be seen in Heartstopper, Femme, and Hatton Garden.

Joshua-Alexander Williams - Mercutio

Joshua-Alexander Williams

Joshua-Alexander Williams portrays the famous Mercutio, one of the Prince's kinsmen and Romeo's closest friends.

Often showing off his love of wordplay and double entendres, Mercutio sometimes struggles to keep his temper in check, especially with people who come off as pretentious.

He also views Romeo's romanticized ideas of love as boring, hoping to convince him to see it as nothing more than a physical phenomenon.

Williams' only other work on his resume is in a few shorts titled Being Black and Prompt Date.

Callum Heinrich - Camera Operator

Callum Heinrich

Callum Heinrich stars in the Romeo and Juliet cast in a unique role for this production, being listed as a camera operator.

This role is likely developed for the modern-day take on this classic story. While there is no description for the character, he could be part of some documentary crew capturing the fight between the Montagues and Capulets on the sidelines.

Romeo and Juliet is Heinrich's first major credit.

Kody Mortimer - Camera Operator

Kody Mortimer

Joining Heinrich as a camera operator in Romeo and Juliet is Kody Mortimer.

Mortimer's role as a camera operator will likely be similar to his partner's, although fans will not know what he will be specifically doing until Romeo and Juliet begins its official run.

This show marks the first big credit on Mortimer's resume.

Romeo and Juliet begins its run in the West End on Tuesday, May 21.