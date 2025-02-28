Shrek 5 Theory Reveals Grim Fate Of Shrek & Fiona’s Other Kids

A fan theory about Shrek 5's plot teases quite a shocking and sad fate for Shrek and Fiona's children.

Confirmed to bring back many of the cast members from past movies, the untitled fifth Shrek film will be the franchise's first effort since 2011's Shrek Forever After. Behind Mike Myers and Cameron Diaz's iconic ogres and Eddie Murphy's fan-favorite Donkey, anticipation is high to see what the story has left in the tank.

After the last movie took a look at an alternate reality in which Shrek and Fiona never got together, fans can now expect to move much further along in the two main characters' lives in Shrek 5. However, things may not all be all sunshine and roses for the iconic animated family next time around.

What Happened To Shrek & Fiona's Kids?

While Shrek 5's marketing tour officially began with a first look at the film's core family (complete with a new animation style), some are wondering where two of Shrek and Fiona's three children are.

The teaser only showed the pair's daughter, Felicia, who was confirmed to be played by Zendaya in the upcoming movie, but did not include looks at their two other children. This has led to speculation from fans that Felicia may have eaten her siblings.

This idea ties back to a quote from 2007's Shrek The Third, in which Shrek recalls an incident where his father tried to eat him when he was a kid.

While adding a touch of humor, Shrek reflected on his father giving him "a bath in barbeque sauce" and putting him to bed "with an apple in [his] mouth." This seems to indicate that it is common for ogres to eat members of their own family.

Will Shrek & Fiona's Other Kids Be in Shrek 5?

While ogre lore has been terrifying in the Shrek universe since the first movie came out in 2001, this is still largely a franchise made for kids. Based on that, it seems unlikely that this fan theory will actually come to fruition.

More than likely, this teaser focused on Felicia because she is being played by Zendaya, one of the biggest movie stars of this era (see more on her reduced upcoming MCU role here). While her siblings may have big names playing them, Zendaya is unquestionably the big draw.

Also in question is what exactly Shrek 5's story will be after Shrek found a way to defeat Rumplestiltskin and keep his family together at the end of Shrek Forever After. With Cameron Diaz's Fiona still as prominent as ever in the adventure, she and Mike Myers are sure to have plenty of wild action ahead of them.

Currently, Dreamworks is nearly two full years away from releasing the fifth Shrek film, meaning there is plenty of work still to do in making the movie. However, as the months roll along in 2025, fans will learn more about what other fan theories could become a reality, if any at all do.

Shrek 5 is due to hit theaters on December 23, 2026.