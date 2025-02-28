Here’s Why Shrek 5's Animation Changed At DreamWorks

A first look at Shrek 5 hit the internet, exciting fans for its eventual release, but also concerning many over some stark animation changes.

After originally planning a five-film Shrek arc, DreamWorks Animation decided to conclude the series with Shrek Forever After in 2010. However, discussions about a fifth film resurfaced in 2014, and after NBCUniversal acquired DreamWorks in 2016, development slowly progressed.

In 2023, Illumination's Chris Meledandri confirmed Shrek 5 was officially in development, with the original cast of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz returning after stepping away from acting. A recent first look at the updated animation style debuted Zendaya's voice as Shrek and Fiona's daughter, marking a fresh direction with a new (divisive) look.

Why Is Shrek 5's Animation Different?

Shrek 5

Shrek 5's animation style underwent a noticeable transformation, embracing a rounder, more polished look that aligns with modern DreamWorks films. This shift is largely due to the 14-year gap since Shrek Forever After, during which animation technology significantly evolved.

A major factor is DreamWorks' adoption of MoonRay, a cutting-edge open-source rendering engine first used in 2019's How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, marking a departure from the previous Shrek films' animation techniques.

MoonRay enables more physically accurate lighting, smoother textures, and refined character features, leading to subtle changes in Shrek's ears, mouth, and nose.

Shrek 4 Vs. Shrek 5

Shrek 5's new style sparked a divisive reaction among fans, with many criticizing the modern look. Some compared it unfavorably to AI-generated art, while others even called for DreamWorks to revert to the original style, similar to how Paramount redesigned Sonic after fan backlash.

In that case, the first Sonic the Hedgehog trailer in 2019 sparked intense backlash over Sonic's realistic, human-like design, prompting the studio to delay the film for a redesign. The new look ultimately restored Sonic's classic features, reportedly costing $5 million, resulting in a much more positive reception.

Only time will tell if DreamWorks makes any adjustments based on online backlash, but the animation studio has plenty of time before its Christmas 2026 launch.

In case the animation response wasn't bad enough, the first tease fueled other concerns too, with complaints about the humor, particularly a TikTok-inspired Magic Mirror sequence that some found unfunny.

Despite the criticism, Shrek 5 is still expected to be a massive box office success, following up a 2025 film slate full of potential financial winners and losers.

The backlash highlights how attached audiences are to the franchise's classic aesthetic from the 2000s and DreamWorks is probably thrilled that audiences are already talking about the film nearly two years before it hits theaters.

Shrek 5 opens in theaters on December 23, 2026.