Shrek 5 Fans Can Rest Easy About This Once-Retired Actor's Involvement

A Shrek franchise mainstay is definitely returning for the next new film!

In 2001, Mike Myers’ cantankerous ogre took the world by storm in Dreamworks Animation’s Shrek. The movie was such a runaway hit and awards circuit darling that eventually, Shrek expanded into a full-fledged multimedia franchise.

Dreamworks has largely let the property rest for over a decade, save for a couple of Puss in Boots spin-offs, but the studio has another sequel, Shrek 5, in development for 2026.

Cameron Diaz Charts Grand Return to Shrek Franchise

The Direct

Cameron Diaz has been attached to Shrek since the very beginning. She voiced Princess Fiona in all four of the initial movies.

But Diaz notably took a big step away from Hollywood back in 2014 on her home life and two kids with her husband, Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden.

With rumblings of a new Shrek film kicking up a few years ago, many devotees found themselves worrying over whether Cameron Diaz would reprise Fiona. But it turns out that those fans had fretted for nothing.

Universal Pictures and Dreamworks Animation have confirmed Diaz’ Shrek 5 return alongside her co-stars Eddie Murphy and Mike Meyers in a post on X:

“Not too Far, Far Away… ’Shrek 5’ is coming to theaters on July 1, 2026 with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz.”

It’s important to note that Shrek 5 is no longer scheduled for July 2026. Dreamworks pushed the follow-up’s release date back to December 206, late last year.

Cameron Diaz is locked in for Shrek 5. Not only that, but she has also officially ended her retirement from acting, having made her comeback opposite Jamie Foxx in the Netflix Original film Back in Action.

Additional details on Shrek 5 are extremely scarce. No plot details have surfaced, nor has the inclusion of any of the beloved Shrek supporting cast been indicated, such as Puss in Boots or the Gingerbread Man.

Viewers will simply need to stay tuned as more information on the new, long-awaited Shrek installment is revealed.

The first three Shrek movies are streaming on Peacock. The fourth, Shrek Forever After is currently on Max.