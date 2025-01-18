Cameron Diaz returns to the Hollywood spotlight, leading a top-notch team of co-stars in Netflix's Back in Action.

Directed by Seth Gordon (known for his work on Baywatch), Back in Action is one of Netflix's first big releases of 2025. The film tells the tale of two ex-spies who start a family together after retiring from the business, although they are eventually dragged back in somewhat against their will.

Back in Action first debuted on Netflix on January 17.

Every Actor & Character in Netflix's Back in Action

Cameron Diaz - Emily Tanner

Cameron Diaz

Coming out of a long retirement to portray Back in Action's leading character, Emily Tanner, is Hollywood legend Cameron Diaz.

After learning about her pregnancy, Emily and her partner retire from the spy game and go off the grid to raise a family, which includes a teenage girl and her younger brother. However, after 15 years away from spy work, Emily gets a craving to get back into the action, eventually taking on one last wild adventure abroad.

This movie gives Diaz her first movie acting credit in over a decade, having last appeared in 2014's Annie. She is best known for her role as Fiona in the Shrek franchise (which includes her return for the upcoming Shrek 5), and she can also be seen in The Mask, Vanilla Sky, and Charlie's Angels.

Jamie Foxx - Matt Tanner

Jamie Foxx

Longtime action star Jamie Foxx joins Diaz in a co-starring role as Emily's partner-turned-husband, Matt Tanner.

Initially only sleeping with Emily while working together, Matt quickly takes on the roles of husband and father as he builds his family. He is seen as the more laid-back parent, although he jumps in without hesitation to protect his kids and give his wife anything she needs.

Foxx is remembered for his role as Max Dillon/Electro in the Marvel world (particularly for spoiling his return to the role in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home). Other major credits include Django Unchained, Dreamgirls, and Ray.

Glenn Close - Ginny Jones

Glenn Close

On the periphery of the Tanner family is Glenn Close's Ginny Jones, Emily's estranged mother.

Ginny has an extensive history and resumé in the spy world, having worked with MI-6, although diving so deep into her career left her relationship with her daughter quite strained. She helps Emily and Matt on their latest mission, but she has to come to terms with not being in their lives for so many years as well.

Close is known for her recent work in The Deliverance (see more on her character in the 2024 movie here). She also plays key roles in 101 Dalmatians, Fatal Attraction, and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Kyle Chandler - Chuck Andrews

Kyle Chandler

One of Emily and Matt's main contacts from the spy world is Chuck Andrews, portrayed in the film by Kyle Chandler.

Back in the day, Chuck helped coordinate Emily and Matt's missions from the back end, which is seen in the movie's opening flashback scene. He then comes back to them 15 years later, finding them at their new house and asking for their help before all hell breaks loose.

Chandler recently became the latest addition to James Gunn's DCU, as he is tapped to play Hal Jordan/Green Lantern in the Lanterns series on Max. He can also be seen in Argo, Manchester by the Sea, and King Kong.

Andrew Scott - Baron Buckley

Andrew Scott

A mysterious and oftentimes annoying figure named Baron Buckley plays a key role in Back in Action behind a performance by Andrew Scott.

While most of the movie pits Buckley against the leading couple (particularly considering his history with Emily), viewers eventually see a major twist from him later in the film.

One of Scott's most recent credits was All of Us Strangers, which had one of the biggest twist endings of 2023. Fans can also see his work in Spectre, Victor Frankenstein, and Pride

Jamie Demetriou - Nigel

Jamie Demetriou

Jamie Demetriou enjoys a small but pivotal role in Back in Action as Nigel.

Nigel is introduced alongside Ginny midway through the movie as a mentee to Glenn Close's Ginny. However, their relationship goes far beyond coworkers, which makes things slightly uncomfortable for Ginny's daughter and her husband as they are on the run.

Some of Demetriou's biggest credits include Fleabag, Paddington 2, and Cruella. He is also the brother of Natasia Demetriou, one of the leading stars in What We Do in the Shadows.

McKenna Roberts - Alice

McKenna Roberts

Matt and Emily's 14-year-old daughter, Alice, is portrayed by up-and-coming star McKenna Roberts.

Early in the film, Alice is experiencing some issues with her parents, lying to them about her whereabouts and wanting to separate herself from them as most teenagers do. However, things turn around when she learns about her parents' wild past as spies.

Arguably Roberts' most notable time in the spotlight came playing the 10-year-old version of Zendaya's Rue in Euphoria. Other notable credits include Skyscraper, The Young and the Restless, and Barbie.

Rylan Jackson - Leo

Rylan Jackson

Completing the Tanner family is young Rylan Jackson, who portrays Emily and Matt's youngest son, Leo.

Working his way through his youth, Leo proves to be an intelligent and skilled young man with a knack for technology. Moments even tease him inheriting some of his parents' skills from their own spy days.

Before this movie, Jackson made his big screen debut in 2023 as part of the cast of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. He is also seen in the 2020 short, A Lesson of Beauty.

Cruz Hadley - James

Cruz Hadley

Cruz Hadley adds to this movie's supporting cast as a young character named James.

Matt and Emily see James as something of a problem as they see him kissing their daughter, and they also find him at the same party as Alice causing trouble.

Back in Action marks the first official credit on Hadley's resume.

Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo - Airport Immigration Officer Keita

Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo

Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo plays a fun supporting role in this new Netflix film as Airport Immigration Officer Keita.

As Matt and Emily fly with their kids to Europe, Officer Keita is there to check their IDs and check out Matt as they walk away. The airport employee later has to help government officials in finding the family as they go on the run.

Lewis-Nyawo can also be seen in Devs, The Magic Flute, and Wednesday (whose second season will finally hit Netflix in 2025).

Fola Evans-Akingbola - Wendy

Fola Evans-Akingbola

An important player in the quest to find the Tanner family is Fola Evans-Akingbola's Wendy.

Wendy is seen working alongside Baron Buckley for the majority of the movie, helping him work through the mystery of what Emily and Matt are doing.

Fans can see Evans-Akingbola's other performances in projects like Ten Percent, Upgraded, and Night Agent (whose second season begins streaming in late January).

Robert Besta - Balthazar Gor

Robert Besta

Robert Besta has the opportunity to play arguably this movie's creepiest character, known as Balthazar Gor.

Gor is the leader of a secret organization in search of a valuable item Matt and Emily were thought to have stolen on their last mission, stopping at nothing to find it.

Fans can see Besta's past work in Treasure, Bonhoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin., and And Tomorrow the Entire World.

Jude Mack - Daphne

Jude Mack

Jude Mack takes on a minor supporting role in the 2025 Netflix film as Daphne.

Daphne works closely with the film's main villain, showing her expertise from a technological standpoint as she helps scare much of Europe.

Mack's growing resume includes recent roles in Such Brave Girls, I Hate Guzie, and The Man Who Fell to Earth.

Katrina Durden - Volka Tattoo Girl

Katrina Durden

Katrina Durden is credited as Volka Tattoo Girl, one of the mercenaries hired by the Volka organization to take out Matt and Emily in Europe.

Along with her stunt work, Durden's resumé includes roles in Doctor Strange, Shadow and Bone, and Street Fighter: Resurrection.

Bashir Salahuddin - Coach Chris

Bashir Salahuddin

Bashir Salahuddin enjoys a small role near the end of Back in Action as Coach Chris, who coaches Alice's soccer team alongside her father.

Salahuddin is best known for his supporting role as Bernie "Hondo" Coleman in the hit 2022 blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick. Fans can also see him in Snatched, Sherman's Showcase, and South Side.

Erol Ismail - Volka Goatee

Alongside Durden is Erol Ismail's Volka Goatee, another merc hired to follow the Tanner couple as they jump back into the spy world.

Ismail is mostly known for his stuntwork in movies like Black Widow, The Batman, and House of the Dragon (which has fans eagerly awaiting a third season).

Back in Action is now streaming on Netflix.