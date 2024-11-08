Euphoria Season 3 Now In Danger of Cancellation - Here's Why

A new report suggested that Euphoria Season 3 may be in danger of cancellation at HBO.

Euphoria Season 3 Reportedly Dead

Euphoria

According to a new report from insider Jeff Sneider, Euphoria Season 3 may never see the light of day.

Posting on his personal X (formerly Twitter) account, Sneider wrote he has heard "Euphoria is, indeed, dead at HBO and that everyone is walking away from the show:"

"Hearing 'Euphoria' is, indeed, dead at HBO and that everyone is walking away from the show and leaving it where they left it. Could always revisit down the line years later, but no 2025 shoot planned anymore. It sounds like this is it, folks..."

He would follow this up by posting that "HBO insiders [are] denying this" but he does not see how some of the show's biggest names will have time to return:

"For the record, HBO insiders denying this, saying 'Euphoria' still set for a 2025 shoot. Keep in mind, Zendaya also plans to shoot a Christopher Nolan movie and 'Spider-Man 4' in 2025. And then there's the issue of 'Dune 3.' Stay tuned for more, as the math isn't adding up to me..."

Sneider added, "Euphoria was supposed to be a 6-month shoot," which would take up much of the year for actors like Zendaya, whose schedule is quickly filling up:

"'Euphoria' was supposed to be a 6-month shoot. Granted, Zendaya may not be needed that entire time. But still, this seems difficult. Hearing from multiple sources (on production side and agency world) that the show is in danger."

His next message to readers was that he was "getting conflicting information in real-time from all corners," and that HBO is still trying to "wrangle everyone for later in the year:"

"Getting conflicting information in real-time from all corners. Definitely sounds like 'Euphoria' scripts aren't ready yet and cast was fed up with delays so they moved on to other projects. HBO trying to wrangle everyone for later in the year. But how could they miss their window?"

This comes in light of the news that Zendaya has been cast in Christopher Nolan's next movie and is set to film the project next year.

Zendaya's Nolan news, along with her reportedly being a part of the upcoming Spider-Man 4 (which is also set to film in 2025), has fans skeptical she would have time for the HBO series, putting its future in doubt.

The show's third season, which has continually been kicked down the road by the network, was finally supposed to get in front of cameras sometime in 2025.

Euphoria Season 3 was first greenlit back in February 2022, originally set to enter production in December 2023. Those plans were however pushed down the line as development on the series was stalled thanks to the actors' and writers' strikes that shut down Hollywood in 2023.

In October 2024, series star Eric Dane told The Direct he thought the series would be "looking at 2026" for a potential release:

"I know what goes into making this show. I know how time-consuming it is. I would be very surprised if we shot in 2025 and aired in 2025. And you know that has to do also with HBO's schedule as well, which shows they need to bring back. It takes us a good seven to eight months to finish shooting eight episodes of that show. It takes a long time. So, yeah, I think we're looking at 2026... and hopefully, that's not the last season. We'll see."

However, as the schedules of the show's young actors, along with the potential cost of those rising stars, it seems that HBO may rather cut its losses and end the show, rather than move forward.

Euphoria Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Max.