One of the leading actors in Euphoria Season 3 just gave a discouraging release update.

The latest episode of Euphoria was released in February 2022—over two years ago. Fans have been dying to know when the show would continue, but constant delays have kept the hit series in a weird limbo.

Recently, however, it was announced that production for Season 3 would finally be starting up in January 2025.

In an exclusive interview with The Direct’s Russ Milheim, while promoting his recent film One Last Move, Eric Dane gave a discouraging update on when fans can expect Euphoria Season 3.

Dane, who plays Cal Jacobs in the series, an emotionally repressed man whose night-time activities traumatized his son, revealed that he “think[s] [they’re] looking at 2026” for the release of Season 3:

"I know what goes into making this show. I know how time-consuming it is. I would be very surprised if we shot in 2025 and aired in 2025. And you know that has to do also with HBO's schedule as well, which shows they need to bring back. It takes us a good seven to eight months to finish shooting eight episodes of that show. It takes a long time. So, yeah, I think we're looking at 2026... and hopefully, that's not the last season. We'll see."

What Will Eric Dane's Cal Be Up to In Euphoria Season 3?

The initial thought in brainstorming what Eric Dane’s Cal Jacobs might be up to on Season 3 is how he’ll probably be doing jail time after getting arrested at the end of Season 2, thanks to his son. However, with a confirmed time jump, the narrative could just skip past all that if it wanted to.

While speaking with IndieWire, Dane actually revealed that one of his initial requests was not to be behind bars for Season 3:

“The first thing I said to [showrunner] Sam when we wrapped Season 2 was, ‘I don’t want to be behind bars… So, I’m almost 100 percent certain that I’m not behind bars…Anything else that follows, I’m fine with.”

The bigger question about Season 3 is if the production is going to be able to get through it smoothly. The start of these new episodes was delayed countless times due to an endless string of issues behind the scenes (detailed here) with showrunner Sam Levinson—who is currently returning.

However, it's unclear how his reported strained relationship with the cast will impact the show coming into Season 3.

Euphoria Season 1 and 2 are now streaming on Max.

