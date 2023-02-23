Euphoria Season 3 Update Delays Release Date Projections

The anticipation for Euphoria Season 3 is high after an incredible second season, but a new update may indicate that fans will need to wait a little longer before the HBO show's return.

Euphoria has become popular due to meme-worthy moments, its impressive cast, and controversial storylines.

This is why fans weren't surprised that it got renewed for a third season, but the cast's busy schedule and HBO's stacked slate made everyone wonder when Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and the rest of the ensemble will reunite.

When Will Euphoria Season 3 Begin Filming?

As per Vogue's latest interview with Euphoria star Maude Apatow, filming for Season 3 won't start until the latter half of 2023.

When asked if she knows what's next in Euphoria Season 3, Apatow was tight-lipped about the matter, noting that she has yet to get a script for the upcoming episodes:

“I honestly don’t know a single thing. We should be getting scripts and hearing about next season soon-ish, but I’m totally in the dark!”

Given that the series' third season is not scheduled to begin shooting until later this year, it gave Apatow time to star in Little Shop of Horrors, a theater production from Off-Broadway.

In August 2022, Production Weekly, via Collider, reported that Euphoria Season 3 would begin filming in February of this year, indicating that it could premiere at some point in late 2023 the first half of 2024.

However, this delayed filming update means that Season 3 is now expected to premiere in mid to late 2024.

When Will Euphoria Season 3 Premiere on HBO?

Although it's unfortunate that filming for Euphoria Season 3 will not start anytime soon, this means that the cast and crew have more time to develop the story further while also acknowledging the busy schedule of its popular stars.

Production starting in the latter half of this year could hint that it would start anytime after June, potentially during August at the earliest or September at the latest.

The cast and crew filmed Euphoria Season 2 for seven months, taking place between April and November 2021. Afterward, Season 2 premiered on HBO in January 2022.

Following that trend, it's possible that filming for Season 3 could have the same timeframe. If production would begin in September (at the earliest), then it could realistically wrap around March 2024.

Considering the length of post-production, Season 3's first episode could potentially premiere in Summer or Fall of 2024.

Euphoria Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on HBO Max.