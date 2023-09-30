Euphoria Season 3 Gets Promising Update Following Delays

Following delays due to the Hollywood strikes, the anticipation surrounding Euphoria Season 3 is set to ramp up after an encouraging new update.

Following its renewal in February 2022, some speculated that the Zendaya-led series would premiere on HBO sometime in 2024.

However, Euphoria star Maude Apatow, who plays Lexi (aka the sister of Sydney Sweeney's character Cassie) in the series, confirmed in February 2023 that filming won't start until late 2023, but the start date was pushed back even further due to the strikes.

Ultimately, in July 2023, a report claimed that Euphoria Season 3 had been delayed to 2025 due to the strikes.

Deadline shared that HBO is reportedly ramping up preparations for Euphoria Season 3 to start production following delays caused by the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes.

Alongside Euphoria Season 3, the other two shows that are high up on HBO's priority list to begin filming are The White Lotus Season 3 and The Last of Us Season 2.

When Will Euphoria Season 3 Release?

The fact that HBO is prioritizing Euphoria Season 3 to start filming as soon as possible isn't surprising, considering that it is one of the network's most popular ongoing shows.

In February 2022, Euphoria became HBO's second-most-watched series behind Game of Thrones (via Variety) after averaging 16.3 million viewers throughout Season 2.

Based on this update, it's likely that Euphoria Season 3 will start filming in early 2024, mainly because the writers need to finish scripts for the new season first.

Filming for Season 2 took place for seven months, with cameras rolling between April and November 2021. The show's sophomore run then made its debut on HBO in January 2022.

If Euphoria Season 3 starts production in May 2024, it would likely wrap around December 2024. This filming window would line up with the earlier report that Season 3 will premiere sometime in 2025, most likely around February of that year.

The first two seasons of Euphoria are streaming on Max.