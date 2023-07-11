Euphoria Season 3 Gets Disappointing Release Update (Report)

Euphoria Season 3 received a new release window and some would say that it's disappointing.

After HBO renewed Euphoria for a third season in February 2022, there have been minimal updates about the show's return to the network.

In February 2023, Euphoria star Maude Apatow previously said that filming for Season 3 won't start until the latter half of this year, indicating that the series premiere will not happen anytime soon.

When Will Euphoria Season 3 Release?

HBO

Variety shared that Euphoria Season 3 has been delayed to 2025 mainly due to the ongoing writers' strike by the Writers Guild of America (WGA).

This latest update could hint that production for Season 3 might've been delayed due to the strike. If so, then the filming start for Euphoria could be set sometime in 2024 instead.

Of course, the production timeline would also depend on the busy schedules of some of its star-studded cast members like Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney.

Given that Euphoria Season 2 was filmed for seven months (April - November 2021), a production start in 2024 could have the same length, proving why a 2025 release window is ideal.

Why a Long Wait for Euphoria Season 3 Benefits the Series

Euphoria's popularity has skyrocketed after its stellar two seasons on HBO. In fact, the Zendaya-led series became HBO's second-most-watched show since 2004 after averaging 16.3 million viewers in Season 2.

That said, a longer wait for Season 3 could be worth it, considering the show's popularity and massive star power from its cast.

Meanwhile, exact plot details for Season 3 are still shrouded in secrecy, but Euphoria costume designer Heidi Biven did tease that a five-year time jump could be incorporated into the show's upcoming storyline.

If the time jump does happen, then the three-year gap from Season 2 would be ideal.

The first two seasons of Euphoria are streaming on Max.