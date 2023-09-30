Wednesday Season 2 Gets Exciting Update: When Will It Release?

Tim Burton's Wednesday series on Netflix, starring Jenna Ortega, just got a major Season 2 production update.

On Wednesday, September 27, the Writers Guild of America strike finally came to a conclusion after a long 146 days. This means that all of the top studios and streaming services can resume pre-production on many big-budget projects like Wednesday.

Prior to the strike, Jenna Ortega revealed that she was already prepping for the second season back in April, noting that the team was "starting to prep Season 2 of Wednesday” and sharing that it “has been exciting."

Variety recently reported that getting scripts written for Wednesday Season 2 will be at "top of mind" for Netflix. This comes as an exciting update for any fans of the first season as there have been little updates over the past few months.

Stranger Things Season 5 is the other major priority for the streamer.

While it's now unlikely, actor Michael Douglas, the husband of Mortician Addams star Catherine Zeta-Jones, previously said that she "starts on the second year of Wednesday…this fall."

As it is already fall, it's unlikely that Wednesday will begin filming until sometime in 2024.

Netflix isn't alone, as every major studio has to prioritize projects with the writers' strike ending and optimism that the actors' strike will conclude in the near future.

In a similar situation, HBO is focusing on future seasons of established series like The White Lotus, Euphoria, and The Last of Us.

When Will Wednesday Season 2 Release on Netflix?

In order to properly predict when Season 2 of Wednesday will be released, it's important to look back at the production schedule for Season 1

Filming for Wednesday Season 1 took place in Romania from September 2021 to March 2022, totaling a seven-month production timetable.

Working on that same assumption, it'd be shocking if Wednesday Season 2 began filming in 2023 considering the writers' strike recently ended and the actors' strike has yet to cease.

This leads to the reality that the earliest Tim Burton and the rest of the Wednesday crew will get back behind the camera is early 2024.

With that in mind, fans should expect Wednesday Season 2 to hit Netflix sometime in the spring of 2025.

Wednesday Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.