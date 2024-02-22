Posters are making the rounds for another Purple Hearts movie, leaving fans curious about the supposed sequel.

In Purple Hearts, from Netflix and director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine play a financially struggling young couple who agree to marry to help get each other out of debt. In addition to being a romantic drama, the movie was also a musical.

Is Purple Hearts 2 Coming Out?

Facebook

On Facebook, there’s seemingly an announcement and poster for a sequel to Purple Hearts, causing speculation regarding a follow-up to the 2022 original movie. The poster even has the official Netflix logo on it, but things are quite far from what they seem to be.

Similar posters have also caused speculation for other projects recently, becoming an annoying lhabit of users sharing fake posters for films and series that don’t exist. As such, there’s no such thing as Purple Hearts 2 as this poster is a photoshopped forgery.

Is There Going to Be a Purple Hearts Sequel Someday?

In 2022, shortly after Purple Hearts was released, its star and director sat down with Variety to discuss the prospects of a sequel.

Sofia Carson excitedly discussed the notion of returning to her character Cassie, admitting that she’d “be curious to see” where the story could go next.

“Now fans have kind of been demanding a sequel and there’s so many fan theories and fan stories and potential spinoffs, so of course it’s lovely to think of a life for Cassie and Luke beyond this film. I adore being Cassie and I’d be curious to see where it goes. Who knows. You never know!”

Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum noted that another Purple Hearts is “always a possibility,” but the plot would need to “stay true to the integrity” of what came before it:

“I mean, I could watch the two of them and their chemistry all day. And they’re just great people to work with, so I definitely won’t rule it out. We wouldn’t do anything unless we really, really loved it, because we want to stay true to the integrity. We haven’t landed on anything specific yet. It’s always a possibility.”

In August 2023, during last summer’s SAG-AFTRA strike, Purple Hearts co-lead Nicholas Galitzine was asked whether he’d consider making a follow-up. As the actor put it, “It’s obviously something I’ll always consider:”

"Look, I think it's obviously an interesting time with the strike right now and we want to do everything by the book. I think there are a lot of people who are very interested in that. I try and let nature kind of take its course with these projects. If there are people clamoring for it, it's obviously something I'll always consider and I think really, for now, I've just been really blown away by the incredible filmmakers, and actors, and writers, and producers who I've been able to connect with... And so, we'll see what happens, but we all remain quietly optimistic."

Ultimately, it seems that if the demand is there, the cast and crew of Purple Hearts would jump back into its world. However, it remains to be seen whether Netflix will order a new movie.

Purple Hearts is streaming exclusively on Netflix.