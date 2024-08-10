Speculation is heating up on a potential 2024 remake of New Jack City being released on Netflix with Sterling K. Brown in the leading role.

Is 2024 New Jack City on Netflix Real or Fake?

Facebook user Destinee Fritch shared a poster for what appears to be a 2024 remake of the 1991 action/thriller movie New Jack City, this time as a series instead of a movie.

This poster features Emmy-winner Sterling K. Brown in the leading role of Nino Brown, taking over the role from original star Wesley Snipes. It also seems to be set for a release on Netflix sometime in 2024.

The post also comes with the following synopsis:

"'NEW JACK CITY' SERIES COMING TO NETFLIX!!! | First Trailer | Is Coming (2024 ) In the new series New Jack City, Sterling K. Brown stars as the ruthless and cunning Nino Brown, who rises to power in the drug underworld of New York City. As Nino and his Cash Money Brothers crew take control of the city's lucrative synthetic drug market, they face off against a determined task force led by veteran detective Scotty Appleton, played by Mahershala Ali. With corruption infiltrating every level of society and the stakes higher than ever, the series explores themes of power, loyalty, and survival in a dramatic and thrilling eight-episode arc. Season 1 premieres on Netflix in August 2024."

While this poster is nothing more than a fan-made piece of promotional material, a real and verified reboot of New Jack City was being developed with Malcolm M. Mays as the writer in 2019 (per Deadline),

Additionally, original New Jack City screenwriter Barry Michael Cooper shared in 2021 that he was working on a new entry to the story. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), he teased that it would either be a prequel or a sequel and that it would be on the way "soon. GOD willing:"

"'The Diary of NIno Brown: The Monster Reagan Created.' Prequel. Sequel. Work In Progress. Soon. GOD Willing. #NewJackCity"

Will There Be a Reboot of New Jack City in 2024?

While a New Jack City reboot will not be released in 2024, these reports seem to indicate at least some ambition to bring the story to life for another round.

Since the 2019 news release, there have been no official updates on the Malcolm M. Mays-written New Jack City reboot. Things may have changed behind the scenes due to the COVID-19 pandemic coming into play six months after the announcement as well.

The same can be said about the project announced in 2021, although there were no news reports following up on Cooper's post on social media.

Considering there are still plenty of cop-centric movies still being developed in this day and age, a New Jack City reboot is not out of the question. However, fans will simply have to wait to see if more concrete news about a remake comes to the forefront.

This also is not the first time fans have seen speculation about a reboot of this series. Another poster teasing a Netflix reboot featuring Mahershala Ali went viral in January, but that rumored entry is fake as well.

The original New Jack City can be streamed on Tubi and Sling TV.

