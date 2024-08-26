Rumors hint that Greta Gerwig is in line to make a Fight Club reboot with an all-female cast, leaving fans wondering if it is happening.

Rumors About Greta Gerwig's All-Female Fight Club Reboot Explained

Greta Gerwig

A post on X (formerly Twitter) seemingly posted by Discussing Film appears to tease that Barbie director Greta Gerwig is in line to direct a reboot of 1999's Fight Club. It is said to be an all-female reboot featuring Barbie's Margot Robbie and Mad Max: Fury Road's Charlize Theron.

The post, which includes the following text, is currently going viral on social media:

"The all female reboot of 'Fight Club' is moving forward at Fox with Greta Gerwig set to direct. Margot Robbie and Charlize Theron are in talks to star. (Source: Deadline)"

This post is verifiably fake, as Discussing Film never shared this rumor on any of its social media accounts.

It is also important to remember that 20th Century Fox is now a Disney entity. That division now produces films under the 20th Century Studios banner, and Fox does not technically exist anymore.

Concept trailers for a potential Fight Club 2 have also been floating around online. These trailers are also fake and made using footage from the original film mixed with AI.

Will There Be a Fight Club Reboot or Sequel?

As of writing, no official Fight Club remake is in development, and no sequel to the original 1999 movie is planned.

There are two sequel comics to the original 1996 Fight Club, released in 2015 and 2019, respectively.

Gerwig already has plenty of work ahead of her following her Oscar-nominated work on Barbie. She is working on two movies based on the Chronicles of Narnia book series for Netflix. She is also working with her husband, Noah Baumbach, on a new untitled film for Netflix featuring George Clooney and Adam Sandler.

Robbie's next project is A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, in which she is the leading actor. The cast also includes Colin Farrell, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Filming is ongoing and will be released in theaters on May 9, 2025.

Meanwhile, Theron is expected to be back on the big screen, reprising her role as Cipher in the 11th Fast & Furious movie, which is scheduled to debut in theaters in Summer 2026.

Fight Club is streaming on Hulu.

