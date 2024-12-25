Netflix's Chronicles of Narnia Reboot Movie Gets Exciting Release Update

A recent report revealed a planned release window for Netflix's upcoming reboot of The Chronicles of Narnia franchise.

Netflix acquired the rights to develop movies and series based on C.S. Lewis' The Chronicles of Narnia in 2018 for $250 million with plans to reboot the franchise.

Barbie director Greta Gerwig was later hired to develop the first two movies in the reboot, but it remains unclear which books will be her initial focus.

Netflix Eyes 2026 Release for Narnia Reboot

Walt Disney Pictures

According to a scoop from Bloomberg, Netflix is targeting a December 2026 release for the first chapter of The Chronicles of Naria reboot.

The report noted that director Greta Gerwig is in the midst of negotiations with Netflix for a theatrical and IMAX release of the movie. A theatrical release is rare for Netflix, but rare cases such as Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Rebel Moon received limited runs in the U.S.

Bloomberg stated that while "everyone" wants a theatrical release for The Chronicles of Naria, Netflix seeks the best way to explain the decision to other filmmakers to avoid setting a precedent for future movies.

Producer Amy Pascal, who worked with Gerwig on Little Women, told Deadline in December 2024 that filming on the Narnia reboot will begin in July 2025, calling it a "very new take" on the tale "all about rock and roll."

The outlet pointed out how IMAX screens are reserved for a "certain kind of film," and most Netflix movies would never have a chance at one. However, while certain tentpoles could use IMAX, the streamer seemingly has little interest in theaters.

Netflix Gears up To Go Big on Narnia

As filming on Netflix's take on The Chronicles of Narnia is expected to begin in July, fans ought to learn more about the reboot in the coming months, including the first story and casting details ahead of production starting.

Netflix has yet to confirm which Chronicles of Narnia novel will be adapted first in the streaming reboot. The decision is a toss-up between the first in the saga chronologically, The Magician's Nephew, and the book that started it all in release order, The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.

The streamer's reported plans for a December 2026 release may signal plans to begin with The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, as the festive season plays an important role in the story, and Father Christmas even appears in the tale.

A release around late 2026 could place Netflix's Narnia movie head-to-head with HBO's Harry Potter series. But regardless, the arrival of both reboots ought to push a massive resurgence in the fantasy genre for years to come.

Starting production on the fantasy reboot in July should allow filming to wrap well before the end of 2025 and a year to complete post-production.

In terms of whether Narnia will get the theatrical release Gerwig is seeking, that is tough to say. Still, the box office success she brought Warner Bros. with Barbie (breaking multiple major records) should be a helpful bargaining chip.

Speaking at a press conference promoting Netflix's 2024 slate (via Deadline), Chief Content Officier Bela Bajaria maintained the streamer's aversion to theatrical releases, saying how it is "just not [their] business," with their focus on their subscribers at home.

Netflix's few movies that receive theatrical releases have all been restricted to a limited run across select theaters for only around a week. If Netflix is eyeing not just an ordinary theatrical release for Narnia but an IMAX one, too, the streamer may be considering a full run for its fantasy reboot.

Between Narnia's long-standing popularity, the theatrical success of the original The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe (grossing over $745 million), and Gerwig's recent win with Barbie, the reboot has the makings of a box office giant.

Netflix has not confirmed a release date for The Chronicles of Narnia (find out more about the streamer's reboot plans).